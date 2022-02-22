Zola launches fashionable and functional maternity wear collection for soon-to-be moms

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/TPT): India's one of the leading online women's clothing brands, Zola has recently launched their maternity wear collection to offer the would-be mothers a comfortable and confident look during pregnancy. They are adding a fashionable route to make maternity clothes a beautiful and cosy touch. Zola's dedicated maternity clothes allow the women to flaunt their looks during pregnancy without compromising their comfort or health.

Zola is an online fashion brand dedicated to women's fashion. It brings clothing styles and cultures of different parts of the globe under one platform to offer women authentic, trendy and fashionable clothing. From designer Indian wear to trendy western wear, their online platform caters to all the clothing needs of Indian women while ensuring quality fabric, design and texture. Their beautiful traditional and ethnic wear collection includes options like designer Kurtis, lehenga sets, Kurti sets, sarees, chikankari Kurtis, anarkali Kurtis, layered Kurtis and many more. Zola also has a trendy and varied collection of jumpsuits, skirts, dresses and tops among many others as a part of their stylish western wear product line. Now, they have introduced their maternity wear range in their mission to emerge as an inclusive clothing brand.

Talking about their new collection dedicated to soon-to-be mothers, Zola Founder says, "Pregnancy is a memorable journey for every mother wherein they want to feel comfortable and safe but in a fashionable way. As safety is a major concern during pregnancy, maternity wear must be designed to be both safe and relaxing for the babies and their mothers. Zola's maternity wear range comes with a greater quality of material and superior fitting so that the would-be-moms do not have to worry about the safety of their child in the womb. Our maternity clothes also provide mothers desired support and fashionable look during pregnancy."

Zola is dedicated to making fashion accessible to every woman. The online platform is a one-stop-shop where you will find a suitable outfit for every purpose and every occasion. They also pay special care to enhance women's clothing shopping experience. The brand also has retail shops in three cities and is currently looking forward to expanding its services over e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and AJio. in fact, with their maternity wear collection, the women's clothing brand is hoping to take its brand to the next level.

For more information about the brand, please visit https://zola.in/

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)