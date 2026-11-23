VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23: ZorbaCare, a luxury rehab in India known for its voluntary, psychiatrist-led approach to addiction and mental health care, has opened its second residential centre in Bangalore. Located at Sathanur, about 30 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, the centre opened on 15 November 2026. Established in 2010, ZorbaCare was founded on the belief that people recover best when they are treated with dignity, as people rather than patients. Its centre at Sahyadri Hills in Mumbai has followed that principle for sixteen years. The Bangalore centre brings the same philosophy, clinical standards and programmes to South India, and to the many families who travel to India for treatment from abroad.

The centre treats the full range of addictions, from alcohol and drug dependence to behavioural addictions such as gambling and gaming, as well as mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, trauma and OCD. As many clients live with both, addiction and mental health are treated together. Care is delivered by a multidisciplinary clinical team led by psychiatrists, and every treatment plan begins with a comprehensive assessment and is shaped around the individual rather than a fixed package. ZorbaCare's open model sets it apart. There is no lock-up: admission is voluntary, clients keep their phones and remain in touch with their families, and treatment is entirely confidential. This discretion has made ZorbaCare a trusted choice for VIPs and celebrities, as well as for families from across India and abroad. With three staff for every client, each person receives close, personal attention throughout their stay, from medical detox and residential rehabilitation to family recovery and aftercare with online follow-ups.

"For sixteen years, we have seen that people heal best when they are treated with dignity and given the freedom to choose recovery," said Siddharth Jhaveri, Founder and Director of ZorbaCare. "Bangalore allows us to offer that same care to many more families, across South India and from around the world." For NRI and international families, ZorbaCare provides airport pickup, medical visa invitation letters, accommodation for accompanying family members and video family sessions, so that loved ones can stay involved wherever they live. About ZorbaCare ZorbaCare is a voluntary, psychiatrist-led alcohol and drug rehab in India. Since 2010, it has helped people overcome alcohol addiction, drug addiction (including opioids, cannabis, cocaine and prescription drugs) and mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, trauma and OCD. This includes dual diagnosis, where addiction and a mental health condition occur together. All treatment is confidential.

ZorbaCare's programmes include medical detox, residential rehabilitation, dual diagnosis treatment, family recovery, family intervention and aftercare with online follow-ups. ZorbaCare has two centres in India: Sahyadri Hills in Mumbai, about 90 minutes from South Mumbai, and Bangalore, 30 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport. Its open rehab model, with no lock-up, means clients recover with dignity, privacy and comfort. ZorbaCare treats clients from across India and abroad, including VIPs, celebrities and NRI families. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)