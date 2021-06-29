Zoya presents Samave, a fable of women, water and life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, presents Samave, an autograph collection of rare jewellery that fashions inspiration from ancient fables of women, water and life.

The all-white collection is evocative and modern, designed with clean lines in rose and white gold and its visual vocabulary seamlessly interprets architectural elements from India's ancient stepwells into an unique design language, to deliver a versatile selection of rings and earrings, neckpieces and bracelets.

Handcrafted for the Zoya woman, with her eye for excellence, a taste for the beautiful and a quest for meaning, every piece in this exquisite collection of haute joaillerie is designed to make her every day, ever so special. With Samave, Zoya further strengthens its peerless legacy of design innovation, reinventing the category in a showcase of immense creativity and advanced technical expertise.

The luxury atelier proudly presents its very first, registered patent 'Zoya Baoli' setting, an autograph collection that will feature in future collections, evolving into a distinctive brand identifier.

Says Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya, "It is a passion for immaculate design and an innate understanding of the woman and her journey that drives Zoya. Zoya has always challenged traditional notions that endorse the view that jewellery was meant to display one's status and be worn sparingly. Samave is designed to make your daily wear meaningful, with artistic pieces that that reflect your individuality, resonate with personal meaning, are crafted to be wearable and celebrate your everyday."

Samave celebrates facets of the Zoya woman as she journeys through the uneven terrain of life, and reconnects with the source of her own feminine power and to relationships that nourish her. Zoya imagines that the stepwell was more than a source of water for its muse. Her descent to the core of this inverted water-temple serves as a metaphor for her journey through a noisy, cluttered world into the blissful simplicity of that which is ultimately real and relevant.

Refreshed and replenished, she emerges with a new clarity of mind, and communes in shared sisterhood with her tribe, feeling alive and awash with a sense of belonging and support. Connecting the past with the future, Zoya interprets this inspiration into stylised elements in a stepwell leitmotif, creating masterpieces that are lustrous reminders of the eternally nourishing power of the feminine spirit.

Impeccably crafted, one piece at a time, every aspect of the crafting process in Zoya's signature setting, is a labour of love and a demonstration of technical mastery. Stones are cut with precise artistry by Zoya's master craftsmen to tease out their lustre.

They are then placed at an unusual incline to seamlessly match the geometry of the outer square, while balancing the inequities of natural stones. The angle and placement of baguettes in an unending loop, gives rise to a continuous stream of light, structurally designed to create a dramatic play of light and shadows. In the unexpected 'reverse' architecture of the setting, a round brilliant cut diamond is placed in the centre, representing the aquatic heart of the stepwell, the essence of life. The inaccessibility of the areas inside the setting present a challenge for precision in shaping, making traditional prongs impossible to use.

Samave's unique setting is then achieved through very precise casting of diamonds directly into the gold. Only diamonds of the finest quality are chosen for Samave, based on their ability to survive the intense heat of the casting process that takes place in a furnace. Tiny azure-cut windows behind the stones ensure accessibility for polishing tools, that finally deliver the impeccable finish that has become synonymous with a Zoya product.

Says Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, "This collection is a distinguished feat in jewellery making. The design story celebrates the centrifugal force that is the Zoya woman while the patent underscores Zoya's commitment of continuous investment in design innovation, excellence in craftsmanship and legacy of creating works of art that bring together global sensibilities, and redefine the way in which fine jewellery is presented in India and globally."

Samave is now available in Zoya boutiques in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore and in Zoya Galleries in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its expert craftsmanship and distinguished design. Zoya now enters its thirteenth year of operations with a product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse.

Zoya finds its inspiration in myriad journeys, both external and internal, from the ones that take you across the world - iconic destinations, history, culture, art, legends and elements that help you discover your own feminine self.

These inspirations are translated into one of a kind designs by its panel of master craftsmen, forming the genesis of Zoya's unique collections in contemporary as well as fusion styles. Zoya's four boutiques in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi and Zoya galleries in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, showcase luxury in its most undiluted form.

Zoya's personalized service focuses on providing an unmatched buying experience for its exclusive products. Zoya now extends its service through video assisted jewellery advisory, home trials, contactless delivery and interactive e-catalogues.

