ZS recognized as one of the top 10 companies for Working Mother in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZS - a global professional services firm - earned a spot in the Top 10 Working Mother and Avtar Group Best Company for Women in India in the 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) study.
Jointly conducted by Avtar and Working Mother Media, the sixth successive edition of this study saw participation from 334 companies across industry verticals.
The study benchmarks participating firms around the following key dimensions of gender diversity policies and practices: workforce profile, recruitment, retention, advancement, safety and security, flexible work, parental leave and parental benefits, flexible benefits and work-life programs, and company culture and management accountability.
The study recognized ZS for its leadership in the areas of women's career advancement, paid parental leave, childcare assistance, benefits and flextime, among a host of other programmatic initiatives that support and retain women over their long-term careers.
Apoorva Aggarwal, New Delhi Office Managing Principal and a Global Women Leadership Initiative Member, ZS, said, "We believe in continually developing ways to provide a truly inclusive work environment for all our people. Diversity at all levels is imperative to us and this recognition reinforces the many initiatives that we as a firm are launching to support working parents. Creating a culture of operating with care is core to us and we will continue to provide inclusive, progressive benefits to help ZSers succeed both at home and work. Participating in such esteemed industry studies gives us a chance to reflect on our journey as we move closer to the vision of a well-balanced, diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace."
The recognition acknowledges ZS's efforts to create an environment that brings together a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences and skills in a way that adds value to ZS, our client work, as well as to every ZSer's experience. To support this, ZS offers various workplace programs and policies, such as medical benefits, family leaves, a spectrum of caregiving assistance for children, flexible work arrangements to help new parents ease back into work and career advancement coaching. ZS also offers specialized development programs to support women's growth at different career stages.
"The coexistence of opportunity and the comfort of growth is what makes my journey at ZS a worthwhile one," said Harsha Peter, HR Business Partner at ZS and a working mother. "To be able to learn and develop without compromising on any aspect of my personal life speaks a lot about the firm's genuine contribution in making the day-to-day easier for all. My journey is propelled by the values I inculcated from leaders at ZS, who are invested in my growth and development. We now strive to take this legacy ahead through actions that will translate into real, measurable change."
ZS is a professional services firm that works side by side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 37 years of experience and 10,000-plus ZSers in 28 offices worldwide, we're passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive.
