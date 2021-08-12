zunpulse Partners with Livspace changing the real estate landscape with fully automated homes

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): zunpulse, the fastest growing smart home automation brand, partners with Livspace, India's leading home interiors and renovation platform, as they foray into fully automated homes, introducing a silver glow to the real estate industry.

Through this partnership, zunpulse will offer its Smart Home Automation Product Range across Livspace real estate projects for its existing and new customers. zunpulse is ZunRoof Tech Private Limited's fastest growing brand launched in September 2020 and has already sold over 1,00,000 IoT devices. Owing to the fast paced growth of this brand clubbed with Livspace's excellent market penetration in the home space, this collaboration is being seen as the cornerstone for the changing landscape of the real estate market.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening the two pillars - comfort and convenience - of the home space market as zunpulse and Livspace foray into the emerging smart home empire together. Home owners will now be empowered with impeccable user experience as they are offered the future of living with state-of-the-art fully automated smart homes.

Livspace smart homes are to be veneered with zunpulse range of products consisting of zunpulse Smart Plug, zunpulse Smart Camera, zunpulse Smart AC remote, zunpulse Smart Security System equipped with a motion sensor, the door sensor, and a siren to sound alarm, zunpulse Smart Video doorbell, zunpulse Smart TV remote and zunpulse Smart LED Bulbs.

These smart homes will equip the home owners with multiple layers of security, control, automation and convenience through the plug and play devices. The devices are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and can be controlled with a single app on the mobile phone. The zunpulse mobile App is available on Play Store and App Store. The range of smart home products start at a steal price of INR 990/-.

Commenting on the partnership, Saurabh Jain, Chief Business Officer, Livspace said, "Over the past few years, digital technologies and connected devices have disrupted the way people interact with their home space. This trend further accelerated last year, as people spent more and more time at home and realised the value of smart home solutions, from safety and security to time saving. As leaders in the home renovation and interiors space, these developments have opened new opportunities to provide innovative and seamless services to our customers. Through this partnership with zunpulse, Livspace will continue to offer our existing and potential customers a one-stop integrated solution to create and power smart homes."

"The new age technology from the 21st century has catapulted the adoption of fully integrated and automated homes. It is a booming trend in the real estate space and we are proud to partner with Livspace in this initiative. With the help of IoT, we are aiming to provide end to end automation for the Livspace homes and bring convenience and control to the homeowners. We are thrilled with this collaboration as it is an exciting touch of reality for us to see home owners experience these products - crafted and designed for their comfort," added Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder and CEO at zunpulse.

Owing to the pandemic and the changing global scenario the introduction of smart homes has accelerated and zunpulse is investing heavily in resources to realize a massive expansion of its existing wide range of products to introduce products such as smart door lock, smart air purifier, smart mopper and smart fans that will strengthen the smart home experience. With Livspace and zunpulse committing to make this a significant move in the smart home automation category, the world can expect to see the smart homes come alive in the Indian real estate market at a significant pace.

