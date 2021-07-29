Zuper Hotel Solutions partners Suved Lohia Hospitality to launch Zuper Stays, a luxury vacation rental platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zuper Hotel Solutions, a fast-growing hotel sales, marketing and management solutions company has marked its foray into the premium vacation rental space with the launch of Zuper Stays, a five-star vacation rental platform.

The new venture has been floated in partnership with Mumbai-based Suved Lohia Hospitality, a company promoted by noted entrepreneur, Suved Lohia.

Speaking about the development, Akaal Manchanda, Founder, and Director, Zuper Stays said, "We are entering this segment due to public demand. Our guest network wants to experience our flexible, personalized, and exclusive hospitality in a vacation rental format. While there are vacation rental properties available, our research showed that the need for a proper luxury experience remains mostly unmet. Since we have been working in the luxury vacation space for the past five years, we are better placed to understand and cater to the preferences of long-stay luxury holiday seekers. Hence, we felt that with Zuper Stays, we could create an authentic luxury vacation and hassle-free rental experience for people. The pre-seed funding is the first step towards achieving this goal."

According to Suved Lohia, of Suved Lohia Hospitality, "We are always on the lookout for businesses in the hospitality segment that are led by passionate and skilled entrepreneurs. The hospitality industry is about not just doing your job but going beyond it. It is about offering adventures that fill one's soul. In Zuper Stays, we found an incredibly talented and capable team with a robust business plan that meets these requirements."

Debuting with an initial inventory of 12 uber-luxury properties comprising farms, estates, and villas, Zuper Stays aims to carve a niche of its own, in the premium vacation rental market. Its properties will be one hundred percent exclusive. This means that all the properties will be marketed, manned, and managed by the company's own team.

The new venture has raised an initial seed capital and will begin its operations in Maharashtra with a limited inventory of properties on a pilot basis. It plans to add 50 villas more to its inventory within the next six months and will expand its footprint to other parts of the country by 2022.

Zuper Hotel Solutions, is a full-service market strategy and solutions firm dedicated to the hospitality sector in India. The company was founded in 2016 and offers a comprehensive suite of services to the hospitality sector which includes new-market feasibility advisory, sales revenue and reservation support, brand management, and marketing support.

Suved Lohia, proprietor of Suved Lohia Hospitality is currently among the successful entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry, which has launched over 50 well established brands which include, Barrel Mansion, The Game Palacio, One eight, Pink Wasabi and Thai Naam to name a few.

