PRNewswire Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 25: Since its inception in Anand, Zydus hospital has grown into a trusted name for both complex and primary healthcare needs across Gujarat. The group's flagship unit, Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad, has been awarded 'Best Hospital in Ahmedabad' for the 8th consecutive year, and ranked 7th across all of Western India by Hansa Research and The Week. Zydus multi-speciality hospital in Vadodara has also been recognised amongst the top 10 'Emerging Hospitals in India'. Their network today spans Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara and Sitapur, along with Zydus Cancer Hospital, Ahmedabad. With three more hospitals upcoming in Maninagar, Surat and Rajkot, the group continues to spread smiles of good health across the region.

Patient safety, transparency and cutting-edge technology have been at the core of their values, and they have strived to incorporate the latest techniques and treatment modalities to keep pace with the changing landscape of all major medical specialities, super- and sub-specialities, diagnostic facilities, and rehabilitation care under one roof. These are complemented by a team of renowned experts and pioneers in their fields, among them a recipient of the Dr. B.C. Roy Award, and other stalwarts who have performed some of India's firsts and most complex surgeries and procedures. Their comprehensive services also includes one of the most advanced laboratories in the state, along with a department dedicated to genomics and molecular medicine, multiple Cath labs, da Vinci Xi Surgical Systems & 3 Tesla MRIs, MAKO US FDA robots, O-arm and IONM (intra-operative neuromonitoring) systems, and major programs dedicated to organ transplant. The group has performed 1000+ transplants across liver, kidney, heart, and bone marrow along with 3000+ robotic surgeries across specialities, including robotic surgery in Ahmedabad. In addition, their round-the-clock emergency services, dedicated critical care units, dedicated burn unit and trauma care, along with super-specialised reconstruction department have been making huge difference to patients across. Both the cancer units, the cancer hospital in Ahmedabad and the cancer hospital in Vadodara, also have the latest technology and expertise under one roof.

The hospitals have strived to always work with a patient-first approach. They have routinely implemented many initiatives, most recently - "Zero is the Hero" in which they implement a strict protocol of zero-tolerance for any lapse across. The transparent pricing accommodates various economic slabs, and bring the same level of care and commitment to every patient's recovery journey. The group has actively worked to forward their vision of making quality primary healthcare accessible and affordable to the larger communities. Taking this forward, they have launched several family clinics across Ahmedabad. Each of which have MD physicians, pediatricians and gynecologists along with fully equipped labs, vaccination centres, and specialised pharmacies. They have steadily cultivated a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem as they continue to expand their footprint across Gujarat, and the clinic reflects the Group's broader vision of bringing quality healthcare closer to every home.

This ongoing commitment to better patient care was recently acknowledged nationwide at THE WEEK Health Summit 2026, held in Delhi, where Zydus Hospitals was honoured with multiple recognitions under THE WEEK-Hansa Research Best Hospitals Survey 2026. The 'Best Hospital in Ahmedabad' and 'Emerging in India' awards were felicitated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences. Among other dignitaries present were Dr. K.G. Arunraj (Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Healthcare, Tamil Nadu), who spoke about the current health scenario in Tamil Nadu and Air Commodore Mr. Prasanth Nair (India's designated astronaut for the Gaganyaan mission), who spoke about "The Art of Fitness" at the summit.

With the mission to extend world-class healthcare solutions to the community, Zydus Hospitals continue to empower the lives of its patients. To know more, visit https://zydushospitals.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)