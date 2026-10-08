PRNewswire Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 8: India is in the middle of a significant obesity crisis, and global estimates place the country third in the world for the number of adults living with obesity. Despite regular exercise, there are thousands of patients who struggle to lose weight, which has taken a lasting toll on their metabolic health. For many patients, bariatric surgery has been an emerging option. It is a life-changing procedure, but it has its own limitations and challenges, such as excess and sagging skin. To address these concerns, Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad's Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Department has been doing remarkable work.

As patients lose a significant amount of fat after bariatric surgery, excess skin is left behind. Though it may seem a purely cosmetic concern, for many patients it is a daily problem. Loose, overlapping skin can cause chronic rashes and recurring infections in the folds, and it can interfere with everyday movement and exercise, making it harder to stay active after weight loss. In such cases, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery (including post-bariatric body contouring) is an option that can protect a patient's long-term health. At Zydus Hospitals, Dr. Bijal Parikh, Plastic, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeon, has over 30 years of distinguished experience in treating patients, helping them restore confidence and achieve natural-looking results. He practices as a cosmetic and plastic surgeon in Ahmedabad and is an experienced hand, known for astute surgical skills and deep understanding of facial and body aesthetics, contributing to the department for years. He recalls a case where a 43-year-old woman had undergone bariatric surgery four years ago and, more recently, a liposuction procedure. "She came to us with complaints of loose, excess skin on her abdomen and along her lateral chest and both arms. Though this is a known and common complication of major weight loss, it had begun to affect her self-esteem. On examination, we also noticed that her navel had stretched into what's known as a 'laughing umbilicus,' a wide, horizontal slit that forms when skin around the belly button loses elasticity."

Dr. Bijal performed a circumferential abdominoplasty, an extended tummy tuck in Ahmedabad that removes excess skin around the entire torso, combined with targeted contouring of her arms and chest. "It improves body contour, and the stitches are placed along the body's natural creases where they're easily concealed and considerably fade over the years, though they don't disappear entirely," he added. "Most of the work in the OT goes into suturing," said Dr. Parikh. "We use cosmetic, absorbable internal sutures, so there's no need to remove them afterwards." The patient recovered well and was advised to wear a pressure garment, a fitted compression shaper that supports healing tissue and reduces swelling, for six weeks after surgery. She was extremely happy with the results. With her confidence back, she can now dance to the tunes of garba and enjoy herself to the fullest, without much apprehension.

Feeling comfortable and confident in one's own skin matters at every age. As one gets older, the skin gradually loses its firmness as the collagen and elastin (proteins that keep the skin firm) break down. This is most visible as sagging of the face and along the jawline. One 65-year-old patient consulted Dr. Parikh for a neck lift and lower facelift. A facelift tightens the skin and the layers beneath it, including the SMAS, which is the supporting layer of muscle and connective tissue under the skin, and the platysma (the thin muscle in the neck), all of which loosen with age. If done well, these procedures can restore definition along the jawline and neck without the overly tight, artificial look associated with traditional facelifts. The patient was content with the results as the surgery offered a firmer jawline and neck. Each surgery is supported by a team of anaesthesiologists, physiotherapists and OT staff, who work alongside the surgeon to ensure the best results during and post-surgery.

The benefits of cosmetic and plastic surgery extend beyond appearance. The psychological impact of excess skin, and of its removal, is also well documented. Studies report that body contouring after weight loss is associated with reduced anxiety and depressive symptoms and improved quality of life, particularly among patients satisfied with their results. Physiotherapists, anaesthesiologists and the entire OT staff help in making each surgery a success. Zydus' cosmetic and plastic team offers a full range of body contouring procedures, and Dr. Bijal's area of expertise spans Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction (RFAL) and Laser Liposuction, Body contouring procedures - tummy tuck, arm lift, double chin correction, thigh lifts and calf shaping, Facial cosmetic surgeries - face lift, neck lifts nose reshaping (rhinoplasty), blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), ear deformity corrections, Breast surgeries - augmentation, reduction (gynecomastia in males) and reconstruction, post-pregnancy body restoration, Hair transplantation and laser treatments for scars, moles, and pigmentation. Each case is evaluated individually, with surgical planning around a patient's specific anatomy, their weight-loss history, and what will genuinely protect their long-term health and well-being.

To know more, visit https://zydushospitals.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)