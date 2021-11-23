Zydus Wellness chooses Pando to accelerate digital transformation of their supply chain and logistics operations

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu), November 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.zyduswellness.com) Zydus Wellness, one of the largest consumer goods companies with power brands like Complan, Sugar Free, Glucon-D, Nycil, Nutralite, Sugarlite, Everyuth, etc has chosen (https://www.pando.ai) Pando's 10xTMS, a leading Networked-TMS Platform to accelerate the digital transformation of their supply chain and logistics operations.
Zydus foresees a multi-fold growth by penetrating deeper markets within India and digitalizing their supply chain and logistics operations becomes vital to translate this vision. Trusted by more than 50 million consumers, Zydus has a complex network of 5 manufacturing facilities across 4 states, 24 distribution centers with Ambient and Cold-Chain Warehouses, 1700+ Distributors, 2000+ feet on ground to augment their consumer outreach and fulfill the demand potential.
Zydus is embarking on the digitalization of their supply chain and logistics operations with Pando to help optimize and scale effectively. (https://www.pando.ai/?utm_source=PR+article & amp;utm_medium=Businesswire & amp;utm_campaign=Zydus+customer+win) Pando Networked TMS Platform will enable and drive:
Significant reduction in freight spends through optimal dispatch planning, powered by AI and ML.
100% visibility of shipments across the network with all stakeholders (CFAs, distributors and transporters) on a unified platform.
Seamless Freight Audit, Reconciliation, and Payment Process with complete digitalization of invoicing across the network, translating to 100% audit compliance.
Deep Analytics and Automatic Workflows enabling proactive data-driven decisions to overcome any supply chain disruptions.
Tarun Arora, CEO - Zydus Wellness said, "There is huge growth potential in the health and wellness segment as consumers want to be healthy and are looking for nutrition in the products, they consume every day. We realize that a robust supply chain and logistics operations powered by a scalable and intelligent Networked TMS platform is essential for us to fulfill our demand potential. We chose to partner with Pando because of the product - a world-class modern TMS which helps to unify our network stakeholders on a single platform, the people - a mission driven team of supply chain experts, and the best practices they bring, from their work across other customers."
Parvesh Ghai, APAC CRO, Pando said, "Tarun is building a phenomenal, digital culture at Zydus. We are excited to partner with Zydus, with Tarun, Manoj, and their teams to help them realize significant value as they embark upon the digital transformation across their supply chain network. Our continuous focus on innovation across our product capabilities and our commitment to customer success is helping us address complex supply chain and logistics challenges as we scale globally."
