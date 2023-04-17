«Inverted House» art piece is to debut in India.
This item represents a new era where environmental awareness and responsible consumption are paramount for India.
"These changes in the mindset, this focus on environmental thinking are already well noticable and will empower India to become one of world’s leading countries," INVERTED GLOBAL team says.
INVERTED GLOBAL architecture bureau will create this piece of art to offer an engaging experience and unique impressions to the public. The idea behind this project is to involve artists and craftspeople who will communicate their perception of India and its culture.
All interior of this piece of arts will be mounted on a ceiling of this inverted house so that people can study them and take pictures as they walk ‘upside down’.
Apr 17 2023