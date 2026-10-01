From ₹20,000-plus apartments to private terraces and hotel-style living, Jaipur’s housing market is entering a different league. Known for bungalows, plotted developments and affordability, the city now sees homes discussed at ₹25,000-₹35,000 per sq ft, with buyers responding. Developers are looking beyond buildings towards luxury ecosystems. The ₹25,000-per-sq-ft Barrier Has Been Broken Jewel of India Phase II commands around ₹23,000 per sq ft; earlier-phase resale inventory is quoted at ₹27,000–₹28,000. With 400-plus residences, this is no 30 or 40-home boutique development: it demonstrates demand at scale. Akshat Sawai apartments have been quoted at ₹26,000–₹28,000 per sq ft, while some villas have commanded approximately ₹35,000–₹40,000. Market participants believe remaining inventory across both developments could sell out within five to six months, given current momentum.

Start Estate highlights rising aspirations, limited premium inventory and demand for exclusive residences, viewing The House of Shubhashish’s entry as another dimension focused on exclusivity, design and elevated living. Why Pay ₹20–30 Crore for an Apartment? Rising prime land prices, maintenance, staffing and security are changing the bungalow equation. Families are becoming nuclear, children live elsewhere and owners travel more. Yet buyers still want privacy, gardens, terraces, generous living rooms and space to entertain 50 people. They seek bungalow-sized space, independent-home privacy, gated security and five-star hotel amenities and service. Beyond conventional 2,000-sq-ft apartments, residences span 5,000, 7,000, 10,000 and even 14,000 sq ft, with expansive terraces, private lift access, landscaping, sports facilities, concierge-style services and managed security.

O2 Realty Consultants observes buyers choosing premium gated communities for security, belonging, like-minded neighbours and professionally managed living. Delhi Is Suddenly Much Closer Improved highways have shortened NCR–Jaipur travel, while direct flights connect major Indian destinations. Space, greenery, lower density, heritage, larger homes and quality of life attract local families, entrepreneurs, returning Rajasthan-origin families, NRIs and second-home buyers. Click4Flats links demand to purchasing power, changing lifestyles and quality community living, with affluent buyers, investors and professionals seeking design, amenities, privacy and security. Jaipur’s growth in business, tourism and investment strengthens this opportunity. Building an Entire Luxury Ecosystem Emaar’s Downtown Dubai brought residences, hotels, retail, public spaces, landscaping, entertainment and infrastructure into one destination. DLF similarly supported residential and commercial districts in Gurugram with roads and infrastructure benefiting the wider city.

Roads, parking for hundreds of cars, stormwater drainage, greenery, walkability and lighting influence neighbourhoods 2, 5, 10 and 20 years later. Luxury’s long-term value extends beyond project gates. Around Malviya Nagar and Jhalana, The House of Shubhashish is planning four to five premium and ultra-luxury developments, alongside hospitality, to create Jaipur’s new Downtown. The ambition follows Downtown Dubai’s ecosystem philosophy, rather than replicating its architecture: residences, hospitality, landscaping, public spaces and lifestyle infrastructure working together. Central-city connectivity and proximity to the expansive Jhalana forest landscape underpin the proposition. Keys90 sees this proposed Downtown and the response to Jewel of India and Sawai as signs of demand for distinctive, experience-led living.

The company has also taken up transforming an approximately 2-km stretch around Apex Circle through extensive landscaping, plantation, organised parking, pedestrian infrastructure, drainage and designer lighting. Addressing infrastructure early could benefit the entire neighbourhood in the coming years. ₹22,000-₹27,000 per Sq Ft, With Very Few Residences The precinct’s first residences are expected at approximately ₹22,000-₹27,000 per sq ft, among Jaipur’s most expensive new launches. Initial developments envisage very limited residences despite unusually large land parcels and substantial amenity areas. Exceptionally large floor plates, expansive terraces, private lift access and amenity-to-residence ratios rarely seen in Jaipur support the proposition: fewer families, larger residences and significantly more space per family. A proposed hotel would strengthen the wider hospitality and lifestyle ecosystem.

Together, the four consultants’ perspectives point towards a more sophisticated premium buyer whose expectations extend beyond price per square foot. Jaipur’s ₹50-Crore Apartment May No Longer Be Far Away At ₹25,000 per sq ft, a 7,000-sq-ft residence represents approximately ₹17.5 crore. Jaipur may now join an ultra-luxury market historically led by Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad. If established inventory sells within five to six months, the next cycle could begin with little supply at the top end. The bigger bet goes beyond another ₹20-crore apartment: can Jaipur create entire luxury neighbourhoods? Dubai and Gurugram show how this approach can shape districts for decades. Jaipur may now test it for itself. If it works, ₹25,000 per sq ft may not be Jaipur’s luxury ceiling. It may simply be the new starting point.