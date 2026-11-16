Hyderabad: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited, the manufacturer of Amaron Batteries, in association with its authorised franchise partners, the Telangana State Lorry Owners Welfare Association, and Auto Nagar New Stand Lorry Owners Association Hyderabad, organised a three-day health and awareness drive in Hyderabad from 3 to 5 November. The initiative aims to promote the health and well-being of truck drivers, eye care, road safety and greater fleet operational efficiency. As part of the initiative, a free health and eye check-up camp was conducted, benefiting more than 500 people. The initiative focused on raising awareness among truck drivers about the importance of regular health check-ups and eye care, enabling them to work safely while staying fit.

Alongside these check-ups, the drive also includes technical inspections of trucks. Awareness sessions are being organised for transporters and fleet owners on reducing operational costs, improving fleet management, enhancing vehicle efficiency and increasing profitability. Amaron Batteries remains a preferred choice for millions of truck owners across India. Amaron also organised a Transporters' Meet during the drive, bringing together key stakeholders from the transportation sector to discuss important industry issues, road safety, and fleet operations. The initiative provided a common platform for industry stakeholders to exchange views on wellness, safety and operational challenges faced by the transportation sector. Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tuli, Sales Head and Spokesperson, Amara Raja, said, “The collaboration between the Association's leadership and Amara Raja's industry expertise provides a common platform for transporters, fleet owners and drivers to work towards a safer, more efficient and sustainable transportation ecosystem. Our endeavour is to understand the health and operational needs of the transportation community and provide them with practical solutions. Amara Raja remains committed to continuing such meaningful initiatives in collaboration with the transportation community.”

The three-day drive marks an important step towards promoting health awareness, road safety and better fleet management within the transportation community. Through such collaborative initiatives, Amara Raja aims to encourage a safer and more sustainable transportation ecosystem for transporters, fleet owners and drivers.