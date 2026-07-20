In a landmark move for the Indian publishing landscape, Ashrayu Media Private Limited has announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with SPH Media, Singapore’s largest omnichannel media network, to introduce two of its most iconic legacy titles, F ZINE and The Peak, to India. This marks the first time F ZINE expands beyond Singapore, the market where it was conceived, built, and established as a category leader, while The Peak strengthens its international presence with its entry into India. The partnership signals not just a geographic expansion, but a cultural one, bringing with it decades of editorial authority, credibility, and influence into one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly evolving markets.

Ashrayu Media Private Limited operates with a focused mandate in publishing and is poised to establish a strong presence within India’s evolving ecosystem. This collaboration with SPH Media marks a defining step in that journey. For Ashrayu, the association is both strategic and deeply intentional. At a time when luxury and lifestyle narratives in India have long leaned toward Western benchmarks, this partnership seeks to shift the lens toward Southeast Asia, a region that is equally rich in culture, fashion, design, and modern luxury sensibilities. The collaboration recognises the natural cultural and aesthetic synergies between India and Southeast Asia, offering a more relevant and nuanced perspective to audiences.

“The launch of F ZINE and The Peak in India marks a significant milestone in our vision to build enduring, world-class brands that inform, inspire and connect influential audiences. As trusted titles in the SPH portfolio, both brands have established strong identities, and we are excited to introduce them to fast-evolving markets. Our ambition goes beyond launching magazines. We are building integrated brands powered by a multi-platform strategy that combines the authority of print, the reach and engagement of digital, and the impact of curated experiential platforms. This approach enables us to create meaningful communities, deliver compelling content across touchpoints and provide innovative solutions for advertisers and partners seeking deeper audience engagement. This is also a very strategic move towards our larger goal of building strong consumer brands within the group,” says Sudhakar Adapa, Chairman at Ashrayu Media.

While the commercial opportunity is undeniable, the larger vision lies in building a publishing ecosystem that reflects regional depth and cultural proximity. Southeast Asia’s approach to luxury, rooted in heritage yet forward-looking, mirrors country’s own evolving identity, making this partnership both timely and compelling. Current landscape presents a clear whitespace. There exists no direct equivalent to either F ZINE or The Peak. Together, they represent two distinct yet equally powerful audience segments, offering Ashrayu a unique opportunity to build, shape, and lead in categories that remain largely untapped. Dasheng Toh, Head of Lifestyle Division and OOH Businesses at SPH says, “We are excited to partner with Ashrayu to introduce The Peak and F ZINE into one of the world's most dynamic

markets. There is a clear appetite for the sophisticated, high-calibre lifestyle content that defines these brands from SPH . In Sudhakar and his team, we have found a like-minded partner to engage discerning modern audiences.” F ZINE has, for over five decades, remained a defining voice in youth culture. Today, it stands as a cultural trailblazer, documenting forward-thinking ideas across fashion, beauty, pop culture, lifestyle, and the creative industries. More than a magazine, F ZINE captures the perspectives shaping how the next generation lives, expresses itself, and defines culture. Complementing this is The Peak, a business-lifestyle publication that has been chronicling the journeys of leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries since 1984. Known for its thoughtful and meaningful storytelling, The Peak goes beyond success narratives to explore purpose, leadership, and impact. It is a trusted voice among C-suite executives and professionals, offering a refined lens into modern ambition and influence. SPH, home to over 40 news, lifestyle, and entertainment brands, has long been recognised for its editorial excellence and influence across Asia. With a mission to inform, connect, and inspire, it continues to shape conversations across print, digital, radio, and outdoor platforms.

“The Peak will bring its legacy of celebrating leadership, entrepreneurship and excellence to business community, while F ZINE will speak to a new generation of culturally connected, digitally native consumers who are shaping the future of lifestyle, creativity and innovation,” says Adapa. With this collaboration, both are setting the stage for a new editorial standard in the country, one that is globally aware, regionally rooted, and culturally relevant.