India’s financial ecosystem has undergone rapid digital transformation over the past decade. Banking, payments, and equity markets now operate through technology-driven systems accessible to millions of individuals. Yet real estate participation involving property has traditionally remained limited due to high capital thresholds and operational complexities. Against this backdrop, Asset Kart has introduced a technology-driven ecosystem enabling fractional investment in real estate, allowing everyone to participate in curated property with entry levels beginning at ₹10 lakh. The initiative aligns with the broader national vision of Digital India, a flagship programme championed to accelerate technology adoption across sectors.

Expanding Portfolio & Diversifying Risk Through Technology: Through a digital interface supported by structured frameworks, Platform enables multiple retail individuals to collectively participate in multiple opportunities in many cities at a time. This model simplifies entry into an asset class that has traditionally remained inaccessible to many aspiring investors. At the centre of the platform lies a guiding principle — Access to every Indian. For decades, participation involving real estate remained restricted because of high entry thresholds and operational hurdles. The ecosystem introduced by Mukesh Mulani & Ankesh Jain seeks to address these challenges by opening opportunities to a broader audience.

Participants benefit from several key advantages and open “access” of: Premium Projects - Curated parcels located across emerging growth corridors within India. Transparency - Digitised documentation frameworks providing clear visibility of ownership structures. Lower Entry Thresholds - Participation beginning from ₹10 lakh, significantly reducing traditional capital requirements. Diversified Allocation - Enabling participants to spread capital across multiple locations. Smooth Liquidity Pathways - Structured participation frameworks designed with potential exit mechanisms. Digital Visibility Through “ Demat Integration “ One of the distinctive aspects of the ecosystem involves integration with Demat infrastructure, enabling participants to view property allocations digitally alongside other financial holdings in their Demat account which further boosts confidence of first time investors.

Such visibility enhances transparency while simplifying monitoring of property exposure within a broader portfolio. Strong Early Response The organisation recently announced that its Dwarka Phase 1 opportunity achieved complete funding within approximately one month, reflecting growing interest among individuals exploring modern property participation frameworks. Encouraged by this response, preparations are underway for Dwarka Phase 2, which will present another opportunity for individuals seeking exposure to prime projects. The platform has carefully selected Dwarka, Gujarat as its first listing due to its strong tourism and investment potential. Key reasons investors are looking at: One of the four sacred Char Dham pilgrimage destinations

Home to the revered Dwarkadhish Temple, dedicated to Krishna

Millions of pilgrims and tourists visit every year

Major infrastructure boost including Sudarshan Setu

Proposed new airport improving connectivity

Upcoming underwater tourism initiative by the Government of Gujarat With rising tourism, infrastructure expansion, and strong religious significance, Dwarka is emerging as a high-potential destination for tourism-driven investment.

Founders’ Perspective Commenting on the broader vision founders said: “Land has historically represented one of most valuable assets, yet participation remained limited for many retail individuals. Through technology and structured frameworks, we aim to make this segment more accessible, transparent, and efficient.” – Mukesh Mulani “India has already digitised banking, payments, and capital markets. The next evolution involves bringing land into a similar digital ecosystem where individuals across the country can participate with clarity and confidence.” – Ankesh Jain Opportunity for everyone Indian to participate in Digital Game – Fractional Land platform www.assetkart.com