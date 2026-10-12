Each insurer has its strengths, including claim support, digital services, network garages, and coverage options. Comparing these factors can help you identify a plan that aligns with your driving needs and budget.

Each insurer has its strengths, including claim support, digital services, network garages, and coverage options. Comparing these factors can help you identify a plan that aligns with your driving needs and budget.

A good assurance plan does more than just fulfil the legal requirements. Depending on the plan you select, you can get financial safety against damage to your vehicle, third-party liabilities, theft, and losses caused by natural or man-made events. Many reliable insurers may also offer optional add-ons*. These are features that enhance your coverage based on your individual needs. Choosing suitable coverage helps ensure you are protected without paying for benefits you may not require.

Choosing the Right Policy: Factors to Consider Before Buying Insurance

Before buying car insurance online, take a moment to understand your requirements. The right plan depends on your budget, how you use your vehicle and the level of security you're looking for.

1. Your Budget

Your premium is influenced by factors such as your four-wheeler, location, and the type of coverage you choose. While it's natural to look for an affordable plan, the cheapest option may not always provide the safety you need. Instead of comparing only the premium, also look at:

Coverage offered

Deductibles

Optional features*

Claim-related benefits

Overall value for money

2. Your Driving Habits

The way you use your four-wheeler can help you decide which is right for you. Ask yourself:

Do you drive every day?

Are most of your trips within the city?

Do you often travel on highways?

Is your four-wheeler usually parked outdoors?

Once you have the answers to these questions, you can consider the following options:

Daily city commuters: A comprehensive cover with roadside assistance might be a suitable choice.

Occasional or low-mileage drivers: You can consider a usage-based or pay-as-you-drive plan.

New or high-value owners: An assurance with a zero depreciation add-on* can provide broader protection.

Older four-wheeler owners: A comprehensive or own-damage coverage with only the features* you need might be sufficient.

Frequent highway travellers: A policy with the Engine Protection add-on* and Personal Accident assurance can provide greater reassurance.

3. Your Automobile’s Age