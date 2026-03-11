India’s startup ecosystem is growing rapidly over the past decade, producing unicorns, attracting global capital, and strengthening its reputation as one of the world’s most dynamic innovation markets. For Dr. Preet Sandhu, the next phase of India’s entrepreneurial growth is far beyond these centres - reaching smaller towns, rural regions, and the millions of young people. As the founder and promoter of AVPL International and Startup Stairs, Sandhu has been working to build an ecosystem that combines deep-technology innovation with grassroots entrepreneurship, enabling youth from Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and villages to participate in India’s evolving Venture landscape. Her broader vision is both ambitious and inclusive: to create Founders in every village of India, while supporting new technology businesses in scaling their innovations.

Challenging Expectations For Sandhu, entrepreneurship was never an obvious or socially accepted career path. “People did not accept me as someone who sees dreams and is ambitious,” she says, recalling the early years of her entrepreneurial journey. Despite these challenges, Sandhu continued to build businesses in sectors that themselves were still emerging in India including agriculture technology and drone manufacturing. As India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem expanded, Sandhu noticed a recurring pattern: while students from leading institutions often had access to incubation centres, mentorship, and investor networks, many young people from other educational backgrounds lacked similar support. This disparity eventually led to the creation of Startup Stairs, a platform designed to democratise access to entrepreneurship and Venture incubation.

Today, Startup Stairs operates as a DPIIT-registered incubator and an investee of NSDC International, supporting new business from ideation to proof of concept (PoC), product development, and funding readiness. They also emphasises entrepreneurship as a broader economic opportunity. “Not everyone will build a Startup, and that’s perfectly fine,” Sandhu says. “But many young people can become entrepreneurs who contribute to their local economies.” The platform identifies and trains youth across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities who can become micro-entrepreneurs within their communities. Her company addresses this gap by creating a network of local entrepreneurs who act as connectors between technology providers and grassroots markets.

This “feet-on-the-street” approach allows new business to commercialise their products while simultaneously creating employment opportunities at the community level. Supporting Deep-Technology Commercialisation The ecosystem built around Startup Stairs is further strengthened through its association with AVPL International, which works in sectors such as agritech and defence drone manufacturing. Through this connection, new business incubated under the platform receive support not only in product development but also in technology commercialisation and market deployment. In emerging sectors like drones, this approach can significantly accelerate adoption by linking innovation with real-world use cases. The Rise of Rural Drone Entrepreneurs One of the most ambitious initiatives emerging from this growing landscape is the vision of creating drone entrepreneurs at the village level. As drones become increasingly important in agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, and logistics, the demand for skilled operators and service providers continues to rise, opening new opportunities for rural professionals to participate in technology-driven services and local economic development.

Startup Stairs and AVPL International aim to train youth who can offer drone-based services within their own communities, enabling farmers and local enterprises to adopt advanced technologies without needing to rely on distant service providers. Funding Challenges for Women Founders While Sandhu’s ventures have grown steadily, she acknowledges that access to capital remains a persistent challenge for women Founders. In many cases, women founders continue to receive a smaller share of venture funding compared to their male counterparts, partly due to limited access to investor networks and longstanding biases within the funding ecosystem. The challenge becomes even more pronounced in sectors like drones and agritech, which have traditionally been dominated by male founders and investors.

Mentorship and Ecosystem Support One way to accelerate progress, she says, is for established women Founders and investors to actively support the next generation. Sandhu is working to create platforms that provide mentorship, entrepreneurial training, and ecosystem connections for aspiring founders. She also advocates for dedicated venture funds and investment initiatives that focus on women-led new business , which could help bridge the capital gap and encourage more women to pursue entrepreneurial ventures Scaling the Vision Startup Stairs continues to expand its reach through initiatives aimed at engaging young people across India. One such program is Invincible Bharat 5.0 - CM Yuva Udhyami Yatra, which aims to connect with youth across multiple locations in the country, encouraging them to explore entrepreneurship as a career path.

As India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem matures, Sandhu believes that the next wave of growth will come from expanding opportunities beyond metropolitan centres. “If India wants to build a truly inclusive innovation economy,” she says, “we must empower the youth in every village to become part of that journey.”