Building Water Experts Through 55+ Seminars: How Lexcru is Educating the Indian Water Industry
.
India, 5th February 2024: Lexcru’s central purpose is improving the water industry and making people aware of the drinking water quality. As the RO industry is as young as 25 years, the world is not increasingly aware of the technology and the right products. It is creating a lack of knowledge and awareness.
Till date, Lexcru has conducted more than 55 seminars across India. The company’s team is traveling from city to city across India to run these seminars and connect with the real people of the RO Industry. They traveled to more than 7 states of India including Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, etc are amongst the cities that witnessed Lexcru Water Awareness Seminars and excel their knowledge. Almost 8500+ people from the industry have joined these seminars, making this movement a success in the industry.
They call it ‘Lexcru Water Business Awareness Seminar 2022-24’. The seminar’s team delivers knowledge related to water awareness, business awareness and product awareness. The purpose is to educate and empower their dealers and technicians for better professional growth and to deliver pure water to citizens.
As a part of the seminar, the Lexcru team delivers knowledge related to water quality, water treatments, service of water purifiers, requirements for drinking water and types of water - their use and benefits. The goal here is to educate technicians, making them capable of providing better experiences to their customers and making good quality drinking water accessible to people. Lexcru team also conducts water testing by experts in labs and gives suggestions for water quality and the right product choice for each place of the seminar.
Vinod Sahu from Raipur feels he knows enough about drinking water and RO products. He feels confident about his job. He can now choose the correct membrane and pumps for his customers.
Kirtan Kumar from Jaipur was struggling to answer his customers' questions. After attending seminars he can handle queries and confidently performs his work. It helps him grow his business as he is getting more customers.
The water industry in India is poorly educated, as the key person, connected with consumers, has less knowledge about the technology and latest developments. Lexcru organizes seminars in various cities in India with the central purpose of spreading knowledge about drinking water and upskilling professionals. The company is empowering RO technicians in seminars, and calling them India’s “Water Experts”.
Another beneficent knowledge provided is about career development. They cover business etiquette and the benefits of purchasing products with full invoices. The professionalism of technicians directly affects their business. Keeping this in mind, the company's team taught their attendees about formal appearance and the way of dealing with customers. The Lexcru team distributes free bags and t-shirts in seminars to enhance the professional appearance of technicians.
One of the significant guidance they provide is about the right product choice according to the water of a particular place and the requirements of customers. Water quality affects human health and for consumers right purification of drinking water is crucial. If the technicians are aware of the science and knowledge of water purifiers and RO components they can confidently perform their job. This is the thought behind providing product knowledge. This guidance helps technicians provide better services for water purifiers.
The seminar syllabus also includes the mini-event for product launch, where they launch their latest products, making technicians aware of the future of the RO industry. In the last few seminars, Lexcru has demonstrated their latest innovative product Lexcru RO Ionizer Xi5, and informed them about the latest technology and new-age products.
The company also encourages the audience to purchase made-in-India RO products from any manufacturer. The motive behind this is to support the vision of a self-reliant India as well as an Indian economy and get products at affordable rates.
Change is possible when we work together towards it, and for that, we have to share our vision and provide enough information to others. Every step of connecting to others and connecting them with our vision builds a door to make a difference in many lives through them. Together we can make a huge difference. Lexcru is building a new future India where we will see many Water Experts who can serve us better.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : Drinking water
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 11:24 AM IST