The anniversary initiative will also showcase specially curated jewellery collections that bring together elements of the brand’s heritage with contemporary design sensibilities. The collections are intended to reflect the changing preferences of today’s consumers while retaining the craftsmanship and detailing associated with the jeweller’s legacy.

As Chandukaka Saraf Jewels enters its third century, the company is looking to build on its heritage through continued focus on design, customer experience and retail excellence. The bicentennial celebration represents both a reflection on the brand’s 200-year journey and an acknowledgement of the generations of customers whose trust has helped shape that journey. Customers can visit their nearest Chandukaka Saraf Jewels showroom between 6 August and 16 August 2026 to explore the anniversary collections, avail themselves of the special offers and participate in the brand’s bicentennial celebrations.