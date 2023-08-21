CultureX.ai announces Exclusive Distribution Rights of its Ai-Powered Technology, to Disrupt the Indian Influencer Market
CultureX.ai, funded by IIM-Ahmedabad CIIE, is an influencer economy startup that has successfully penetrated the Indian Influencer Market with its next-gen AI-powered Influencer Marketing Software designed for digital agencies.
The startup also boasts investments from AppyHigh Technology, founders of Juspay, celebrity creators like Anubhav Singh Bassi and Appurv Gupta, and other marquee angels including Mohammed Sirajuddin, Akshay Chhugani and more. The company's vision is to build infrastructure for the Influencer economy.
As the influencer industry evolves, CultureX is poised to establish an India-level distribution partnership with a prominent player in the space. Given the overwhelming response to its marketplace offerings and its success in onboarding significant independent agency networks, CultureX believes that a distribution partnership will further magnify the reach and impact of its technology.
This partnership will empower the distributor to design an agency ecosystem underneath them, co-own the platform based on the arrangement, and emerge as a significant MarTech player.
In recent years, influencer marketing has emerged as a dominant force in the advertising realm. Amol Gupta, CBO at CultureX, notes, "The influencer industry is growing at a remarkable CAGR of 33%. With brands increasingly seeking vernacular and micro influencers to optimize ROI, there's immense potential for Indian software to penetrate deeper into this market."
Market reports indicate that 90% of influencer campaigns in the Indian subcontinent are facilitated by digital agencies. However, there's a discernible gap: the absence of a platform tailored for these agencies. CultureX currently hosts 15+ influencer marketplaces, with an ambition to host 100 - by December '23. These marketplaces, built on CultureX's technology, can easily challenge some current established names like OneImpression, Kofluence and BigBangSocial on all major parameters.
CEO Vinay Mehta states, "Most tools in this space cater to brands or creators, where as 90% of Campaigns are facilitated by Agencies. Thus, CultureX, with the power of AI and machine learning, is engineered specifically for digital agencies. Our suite also offers white labeling and position our partner agencies at the forefront of this influencer revolution."
CultureX's system allows digital agencies to tap into a vast influencer intelligence of 4.2 million vernacular influencers across 4000+ Indian cities and spanning 28+ industries. This data-rich platform provides insights on over 100+ data points for each influencer.
VP of Product, Shubham Jain, adds, "Agencies can now Dive deep into programmatic precision and access unparalleled data repositories, enabling hyper-targeted campaigns backed by real-time insights. Our platform integrates cutting-edge AI modules with proprietary algorithms; Automated Influencer Reachouts on mediums like Whatsapp, Email & Meta; End-to-End Workflow Automation; RealTime ROI Reporting and more."
The establishment of a partnership between CultureX and the distributor promises to profoundly dominate the Indian influencer industry. It will enhance tech adoption and accessibility for agencies, irrespective of their size or nature. With this strategic alliances, CultureX will pave the way for the rise of tech-enabled Influencer agencies in India.
The Strategic Partner will be at the forefront of the influencer industry's transformation, positioning themselves as a powerhouse in the Indian MarTech ecosystem.
The influencer marketing landscape is poised for a significant overhaul with the introduction of CultureX's technology. India continues to witness such groundbreaking startup success stories.
