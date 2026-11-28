Bengaluru, 18 November 2026: Go Digit General Insurance Limited, one of India's leading new-age insurers, today released its 15th Transparency Report, offering a detailed account of its settlement performance, customer service and financial results for H1 FY27. During the period, the company settled over 6.2 lakh claims, up 32% year-on-year, while cashless medical pre-authorisation requests were approved within 25.1 minutes on average.

The report further revealed that the insurer resolved 2,109 motor cases following the Gujarat floods, paying 28.5 crore by the end of the first half of FY27. During the same period, medical reimbursements were processed within 2.4 days, while customer complaints were addressed in under two days, with 95% resolved during the initial interaction.

On its busiest day during the first half of the financial year, Digit completed 11,750 claim settlements. Since inception, the company has served over 9.4 crore customers and resolved more than 48 lakh cases, with a cashless network spanning over 23,500 garages and 10,500 hospitals across India.