The seminar was graced by Dr Satyapal Singh, former Union Minister, Member of Parliament and former Mumbai Police Commissioner, as the Chief Guest. The speakers included Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, IPS, DIG, CID; M. D. Sharath, Superintendent of Police, CID, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Manish Goel, Managing Director, Equentis Wealth Advisory and Sanjeev Anand, Whole-Time Director, Equentis Wealth Advisory Services.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Manish Goel, Managing Director, Equentis Wealth Advisory Services, said, “As digital technologies evolve, financial fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with fraudsters using AI-generated content, deepfakes, voice cloning and fake trading platforms to gain investors’ trust. Investors must look beyond promises of high returns and exercise due diligence before making investment decisions. Equally important is the protection of client data, as personal and financial information can be misused for identity theft, impersonation and targeted investment scams. At Equentis, we prioritise robust data security practices, safeguard sensitive client information and strengthen systems to prevent unauthorised access or misuse”.

Building a safer funding ecosystem requires not only investor awareness but also a collective commitment to transparency, accountability and ethical conduct across the financial sector.”

The seminar brought together police officials and financial sector representatives to discuss emerging fraud tactics and practical measures to safeguard investors. Participants were encouraged to verify the credentials of investment platforms and advisers, remain cautious of misleading online promotions, and independently validate advice before acting on it.

The central theme of the seminar emphasised that in an increasingly digital investment environment, a convincing pitch or the promise of attractive returns is not a guarantee of a credible capital fusion opportunity. The discussions focused on helping investors recognise fraudulent schemes, verify the authenticity of the platforms and make informed financial decisions.