Leadership Panel: Moderator Sheryll D’Souza with Dharmesh Mehta; Vijay Chandok; Sanjiv Saraff; and Sandeep Neema, discussing scale, access, technology and trust in financial markets.

Mumbai: Held on 17th September at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, the BFSI India Leadership Conclave 2026 assembled senior voices from banking, NBFCs, insurance, mutual funds, digital financial infrastructure and academia. Organised by Eternal Corporate Media, the programme centred on “Financing India’s Next Decade: Growth, Governance & Digital Transformation,” spanning credit, investments, cybersecurity, inclusion and institutional trust. Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director, SBI, and Saurabh Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary (DBT Mission), Cabinet Secretariat, GOI, joined as Guests of Honour, while Ganesh Sankaran, Executive Director, IndusInd Bank, participated as Special Guest. Opening the gathering, Alok Ranjan Tiwari, MD & CEO, Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd., described a platform designed for cross-sector exchange. Referring to the shift from conventional savings towards investment and wealth creation, he stressed responsible financing. “The next decade is not a future we are waiting for; we are building it today. Technology, products and business models may change, but the greatest currency of financial institutions will always remain public trust,” he said.

Shailesh Haribhakti, Non-Executive Chairman & Independent Director on Multiple Boards, advocated moving from product-centric services towards outcomes built around customers. Ashwini Kumar Tewari discussed SBI’s business-process re-engineering, digital banking, YONO and artificial intelligence, while emphasising customer protection and support for emerging industries and MSMEs. Saurabh Kumar Tiwari highlighted the JAM Trinity-Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile-and its role in inclusion and public-service delivery, alongside the need for products suited to an ageing population. Ganesh Sankaran linked industrialisation, urbanisation, inclusion and digitalisation, arguing that banking, credit, AI, data architecture and cash-flow-based lending should help move from “Banking India” to “Building India.” Amisha Vora, Chairperson & MD, PL Capital Group, addressed changing capital markets, retail participation, wealth creation, broader investment solutions and financial awareness. Nehal Vora, MD & CEO, Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), discussed the demat ecosystem, trust and rising participation among women and investors in Tier-2, Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities.

Four leadership panels explored major sector priorities. The NBFC session featured Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance Limited; Dr. Amit Goenka, Chairman & MD, Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd.; Anuj Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, UGRO Capital Ltd; and Deo Shankar Tripathi, Executive Vice Chairman, Aadhar Housing Finance Limited. Topics included commercial-vehicle and infrastructure finance, specialised lending, private credit, affordable housing, sustainable credit growth and wider access. “Fueling the ₹100 Trillion AUM Dream: The Future of India’s Mutual Fund Industry” featured Neil Parikh, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited; Saurabh Nanavati, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Asset Management Private Limited; Anthony Heredia, MD & CEO, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Pvt. Ltd.; and Sid Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt. Ltd. Discussion covered retail participation, literacy, long-term retention, simplicity and international investment opportunities.

A third session brought together Yuichi Nishi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited; Krishnamoorthy Rao, CEO, Generali Central Insurance Company; Rakesh Valecha, Senior Director & Head of Core Analytical Group, India Ratings & Research; and Rakesh Dosi, Chief Business & Product Officer, Protean eGov Technologies. They examined insurance distribution and awareness, human engagement, economic headwinds, risk assessment and digital architecture. “The Next Decade of Indian Capital Markets: Scale, Access, Technology & Trust” featured Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL); Dharmesh Mehta, CEO, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd; Sanjiv Saraff, Director - Group Corporate Strategy, Anand Rathi Group; and Sandeep Neema, CIO - Equities, PL Asset Management. Themes included technology, data infrastructure, active versus registered investors, disciplined investing and long-term return expectations.

IPS Ajay Kumar Bansal, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Department, described cybercrime as a serious national-security and financial-system challenge, citing approximately ₹30,000 crore of cyber fraud reported annually and calling for stronger IT architecture, authentication, resilience and government coordination. Dr. Prasad D. Khandekar, Chief Academic Officer, MIT World Peace University, urged stronger BFSI-academia collaboration and joint knowledge centres focused on fintech, algorithmic trading and process innovation, linking skilled human resources with Viksit Bharat ambitions. Ashish Agrawal, Director, Resurgent India, outlined the move from a predominantly credit-led system towards equity, AIFs, SME exchanges, private credit and mezzanine financing, with instruments chosen according to cost, timing and business requirements.

The deliberations underscored the convergence of capital, technology, inclusion, governance and trust in shaping the next phase of financial-sector growth and the wider journey towards Viksit Bharat.