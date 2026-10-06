A home purchase often begins as a plan and becomes a decision when the timing finally feels right. For many families, Navratri creates exactly that moment, combining festive optimism with the push to act on a long-considered purchase. The financial backdrop is relatively steady too. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee held the repo rate at 5.25% in August 2026, giving borrowers a more settled reference point for planning. But an auspicious date should support the decision, not make it. What matters more is whether the property fits your budget, and the repayments leave room for other commitments. A stable rate environment can make that judgement easier by bringing greater predictability to monthly instalments and borrowing costs. Before booking, consider how much you need to borrow, the tenure your cash flow can support, and the total financial commitment.

What does festive timing mean for your home purchase? Navratri is traditionally considered auspicious for significant buys, and that cultural weight is real. Developers and lenders may also run seasonal offers. If you spot one, judge the actual savings rather than the headline, and set the final price and terms against standard pricing. The distinction is simple: timing can influence when you buy, but it cannot decide whether you can afford to. How do interest rates affect what you can afford? Home loan interest rates shape the monthly instalment and everything you repay over the term. Even a small gap, say 0.25% lower, can trim the final bill meaningfully across 20-25 years.

For your own purchase, the figure that counts is the one applied to your loan. Bajaj Finance Home Loan interest rates start at 7.25%* p.a., depending on profile and other factors. How much can your monthly budget support? Work backwards from the EMI you can comfortably absorb each month. An EMI calculator needs three inputs: principal, rate, and tenure to estimate your monthly payment, lifetime cost, and a repayment schedule. Try combinations rather than starting from your maximum eligibility. Compare a smaller sum over a shorter period with a larger one over a longer period and see how each affects cash flow and lifetime cost. For your own purchase, the figure that counts is the one applied to your loan. Bajaj Finance Home Loan interest rates start at 7.25%* p.a., depending on profile and other factors.

Should you choose a longer tenure to keep EMI manageable? This choice balances your monthly instalment against overall borrowing cost. A shorter tenure generally means a higher instalment but less interest over the years; a longer one eases the monthly outgo but adds interest. The right one depends on your cash flow and how much extra you pay. Use the home loan EMI calculator on the Bajaj Finance website to compare multiple options before settling. What should you compare besides the interest rate? The headline figure matters, but charges, flexibility, and other conditions shape overall cost. For a floating structure, also understand the benchmark and how its movements affect your payments.

What to review What to check Processing fee Check the applicable fee and GST, and add it to upfront cost Pricing structure Understand whether it is fixed, floating or benchmark-linked Reset terms For benchmark-linked products, see how and when changes affect you Prepayment terms Review part-prepayment and foreclosure conditions Other charges Look for legal, technical, administrative, or related fees A simple way to decide before booking Once you have shortlisted a property: Establish the purchase outlay. Confirm price, down payment, and safely usable savings.

Confirm price, down payment, and safely usable savings. Set your borrowing. Work out what you need after available funds.

Work out what you need after available funds. Test the EMI. Enter the expected sum, rate, and preferred tenure into the EMI calculator, then see whether the instalment fits your existing commitments.

Enter the expected sum, rate, and preferred tenure into the EMI calculator, then see whether the instalment fits your existing commitments. Compare the full outlay. Review different tenures, interest payable, fees, and prepayment conditions. Once these numbers work together, you can judge whether the festive period is the right time to proceed.

How can a Bajaj Finance Home Loan fit your plan? Bajaj Finance offers up to Rs. 15 crore* with rates starting from 7.25%* p.a. for salaried applicants, with tenures up to 32 years*. Eligible applicants may receive approval within 48 hours* of application and can choose from 5000+ approved projects for quick processing. Should festive timing influence your home-buying decision? It can, but only after the financial assessment. If the property fits your budget, the down payment leaves enough savings, and the EMI sits comfortably alongside existing commitments, you may be ready to proceed. If those fundamentals do not hold, an auspicious date does not make the purchase affordable. Let the festive season be the trigger, not the reason. Your budget, borrowing, tenure, and savings should decide whether the property is right for you.

*Terms and conditions apply