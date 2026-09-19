Bengaluru-based health-tech company demonstrates its AI-powered platform for cardiovascular diagnosis and care to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Vladimir Putin, President Xi Jinping and other global leaders at the BRICS Bharat Innovates Exposition in New Delhi. New Delhi: What began 12 years ago as mission to ensure that a patient does not lose precious time during a cardiac emergency because specialist expertise is too far away reached one of its most significant global stages this week. At the BRICS Bharat Innovates Exposition 2026, the company presented its AI-powered cardiac care technology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Heads of State attending the summit.

Represented by Prateek Golecha, Chief Growth Officer, and Nidhi Kohli Nandode, AVP Marketing, Tricog demonstrated how it combines AI, connected medical devices, cloud technology and clinical expertise to enable faster detection and management of cardiovascular disease. The exposition was organised by the Union Ministry of Education, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, on September 11 and 12 as part of the summit under India’s 2026 BRICS Chairmanship. Thirty-seven Indian deep-tech innovators showcased technologies spanning healthcare, AI, quantum computing, robotics and clean energy. Bharat Innovates connects Indian deep-tech innovation with Global markets, institutions and governments. BRICS countries represent almost half of the world’s population and around 40 percent of world GDP. Cardiovascular disease remains one of the world’s leading causes of mortality, while access to cardiologists, advanced diagnostics and organised care pathways remains uneven. The company was created around precisely this gap.

Presenting to the world leaders during the BRICS Summit “When I started the company, my belief was simple: geography should never determine whether somebody survives a cardiac emergency,” said Dr Charit Bhograj, Founder and CEO, Tricog Health. “To demonstrate to world leaders how technology from India can help close that gap is an important moment for us. Our objective has always been to use AI to accelerate care, about using AI to reach a patient sooner, help clinicians act faster and ultimately change outcomes.” Dr Charit added. The company’s platform connects cardiac diagnostic devices and healthcare facilities to AI-enabled systems that analyse clinical information, flag abnormalities and identify patients requiring urgent attention. Combined with medical expertise and care-coordination workflows, it helps clinicians move from detection to treatment faster. The company has expanded beyond acute ECG diagnosis into AI-assisted echocardiography, cardiovascular risk stratification and remote monitoring. The AI model is designed to augment clinical capacity, ensuring expertise can travel digitally when the specialist cannot.

“Healthcare AI becomes valuable when it performs reliably inside real clinical workflows,” said Zainul Charbiwala, Co-founder and CTO, Tricog Health. “We are bringing together medical-grade algorithms, connected devices, cloud infrastructure and clinical intelligence so that a cardiac signal can rapidly become an actionable clinical decision. The next frontier is multimodal and longitudinal intelligence, where AI can understand more of the patient journey, recognise risk earlier and extend specialist capability far beyond the walls of a tertiary hospital.” According to the company, its technology has now been used to diagnose more than 40 million patients and has helped save more than 1 million lives. Its deployments span clinics, diagnostic networks, hospitals and population-scale public health programmes, with an ambition to make high-quality cardiac care accessible to 100 million people by 2030. This scale is especially relevant across emerging economies and Global South markets, where disease burden is high, but specialist infrastructure cannot expand at the same pace.

“BRICS nations share an important healthcare reality - an enormous demand for high-quality care, alongside significant differences in where specialist expertise is available. AI gives us an opportunity to fundamentally change that equation. Presenting to Prime Minister Modi and world leaders was a tremendously proud moment, but the larger opportunity is what it represents - solutions designed and scaled in India can become healthcare infrastructure for the Global South and, increasingly, for the world,” said Prateek Golecha, Chief Growth Officer, Tricog Health. The company presenting before BRICS leaders marked both a milestone and a continuation of its original mission: a patient should not lose their life because the right expertise could not reach them in time.

That same focus on population-scale impact is shaping our work within India. From September 25–27, the Government of Goa, in association with Tricog Health, will convene the National CVD Summit 2026, bringing together policymakers, government health leaders, clinicians, public-health experts, academics and technology stakeholders. The summit will focus on bridging gap between screening and timely treatment, while advancing scalable care pathways, clinical protocols, technology adoption, policy recommendations, partnerships and National CVD Summit Declaration. Built in India. Powered by AI. Saving lives globally. Visit www.tricog.com for more information Tricog - Accelerating Cardiac Care