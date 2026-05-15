Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 13: Surat-based Hastmilap Jewels has rolled out a scalable franchise-led retail model, “Aspiri focused on everyday lifestyle jewellery, as it looks to expand its footprint across India and strengthen confidence among prospective partners.

The move comes amid growing interest in organised retail, particularly in non-metro markets. The model addresses evolving consumer demand for lightweight, design-led jewellery suited for daily wear, while offering franchisees a structured and operationally supported entry into the organised jewellery retail space.

Aspiri’s franchise model is focused on younger consumers. It offers access to curated collections across natural diamond, lab-grown diamond, gold, and gold vermeil categories ranging from 9KT to 22KT, along with centralised design support and standardised retail practices. This enables franchisees to operate efficiently while delivering a consistent brand experience.