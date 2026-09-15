Hitachi Digital Services and specialty chemicals manufacturer allnex have expanded their strategic partnership with the establishment of a joint IT Global Business Services (ITGBS) capability in Pune, supporting a global SAP S/4HANA transformation designed to modernize allnex's enterprise resource planning (ERP) landscape and establish overall IT capabilities. The milestone was marked during a visit by allnex executives to Hitachi Digital Services' Pune Delivery Center, where leaders from both organizations participated in a ceremonial welcome, lamp lighting and ribbon cutting before engaging with employees and strategic boardroom discussions with Hitachi leadership. The visit featured a fireside discussion moderated by HFS Research Executive Research Leader Ashwin Venkatesan, bringing together allnex Global CIO Jilles Eissen, Head of Digital Transformation & AI Innovations Leader Naga Setty, Hitachi Digital Services COO Raj Busani and Chief Delivery Officer NS Kumar to discuss the strategic priorities behind the SAP S/4HANA transformation, AI adoption, the joint ITGBS capability and allnex's broader digital transformation roadmap.

The transformation addresses two strategic objectives for allnex. The first is migrating from SAP ERP Central Component (ECC), which is approaching the end of mainstream support, to SAP S/4HANA. The second is establishing a standardized enterprise platform capable of supporting future AI-driven operations across the company's global manufacturing footprint. For allnex, the migration extends well beyond a technology upgrade. Executives described it as a business transformation program focused on improving operational performance, strengthening enterprise data and enabling greater business value through standardized processes. "I think IT teams and digital teams are more about resilience," said Jilles Eissen. "We need to be able to deal with everything that is hitting us hard, external effects, new global politics that enter the building, but also the fast pace of technology."

He explained that while allnex has already been on its AI journey for seven years, realizing the next phase of AI adoption requires stronger enterprise foundations. Using the analogy that "you can't cook AI in a dirty kitchen," he emphasized that organizations must first establish end-to-end business processes and reliable enterprise data before they can fully capitalize on generative and agentic AI. The company already applies AI in areas Order Entry automation, Shop floor Safety and many other areas. , while future initiatives are expected to extend AI deeper into manufacturing, research and development, and enterprise operations. Naga said allnex's digital transformation strategy begins with business value rather than technology, focusing on enabling revenue growth, improving equipment efficiency and delivering better outcomes for customers.

"We see digital transformation in terms of how we bring value to our business," he said. "To achieve this digital transformation, the foundational elements are critical. Process excellence, data quality and a AI centric ERP platform are the key building blocks." He described SAP S/4HANA as the foundation for the company's long-term transformation roadmap. The initial phase focuses on a establishing stable and AI capable ERP platform. allnex believes establishing strong foundation with business process excellence and data governance is critical to achieve business transformation. The subsequent phases focus on business transformation initiatives. Naga also highlighted the importance of the joint ITGBS capability in Pune. Rather than building an internal technology organization independently, he said allnex chose to establish a co-located operating model with Hitachi Digital Services that brings teams from both companies together to develop expertise in allnex's business processes and systems.

"Our plan is to build this team within ITGBS in Pune," he said. "The team from Hitachi, team from allnex will work together and that co-location also improves productivity significantly." For Hitachi Digital Services, the engagement reflects a delivery approach that extends beyond technical implementation. Kumar said successful SAP transformation requires balancing customer objectives, technical viability and implementation feasibility while ensuring business users are prepared for change. "The S/4 transformation is not about the technology," Kumar said. "It's about the end users who are going to adapt to the change." He noted that the company approaches each migration by understanding the customer's business objectives before evaluating the technical landscape, organizational readiness and implementation timeline. Transparency and openness between both organizations, he said, have been central to shaping the transformation approach.

Hitachi Digital Services is drawing on experience from more than 40 SAP S/4HANA transformation programs completed over the past two and a half years. Kumar outlined several capabilities developed through those engagements, including automated assessment tools, code remediation, industrialized migration practices and specialized delivery teams that accelerate implementation while reducing complexity. Raj said the partnership reflects a broader commitment to long-term value creation rather than a traditional customer-vendor engagement. "Every partnership success will depend on mutual value creation," he said. He explained that both organizations share priorities around growth, operational performance, employee experience and safety, creating a strong cultural and strategic alignment for the transformation. He also noted that India is a growth market for allnex– which is headquartered in Mumbai and the allnex Mahad plant continues to expand its portfolio to meet the local demand. He pointed that Pune was selected as the location for the joint ITGBS capability because of its close proximity to allnex India Headquarter and Mahad Plant, Hitachi Digital Services' established SAP expertise in the city and access to specialized engineering talent.

As part of the program, Hitachi Digital Services is leading the transformation to a single SAP S/4HANA instance across allnex's global operations. According to the allnex, the modernized ERP environment will improve cross-site data consistency, standardize core business functions across finance, supply chain and manufacturing, and reduce technical debt, creating a stronger platform for future AI initiatives. Hitachi Digital Services expects the SAP transformation program to be completed in 2027. For both organizations, executives described the initiative not as a standalone ERP implementation but as the foundation for a longer-term digital transformation journey built on standardized processes, trusted enterprise data and closer collaboration between business and technology teams.