The biggest shopping event of the year is almost here, and preparation can make all the difference. The people who save the most are not necessarily those who shop the fastest, but those who plan carefully before making purchases. If you've been considering a new mattress, office chair, or other comfort-focused upgrades, this is a great opportunity to buy. With a little planning, you can stretch your budget further and make smarter buying decisions. When Is Amazon Prime Day 2026?

This major shopping event is expected to take place in July 2026 and typically lasts between 48 and 72 hours. Thousands of products across categories receive attractive discounts, making it one of the most anticipated retail events of the year. With so many brands and offers available at once, sorting through everything can become overwhelming. Creating a strategy in advance helps you focus on meaningful purchases rather than impulse buys. Early Access Opportunities A membership subscription gives shoppers access to selected offers before the main event begins. These promotions generally become available a few days earlier and often face less competition than the official launch period.

If you're planning larger purchases such as a mattress, ergonomic chair, adjustable desk, recliner, or massager, early access can help you secure lower pricing before popular products start selling quickly. Bank Benefits That Increase Savings One of the easiest ways to reduce costs further is through bank partnerships. In addition to product discounts, participating credit and debit cards often unlock extra savings during checkout. These benefits typically range between 5% and 10% on eligible orders. Before shopping, verify which banks are participating and whether your card qualifies. Also check if there is a minimum order value required to activate the discount.

Combining product markdowns with banking benefits can significantly lower the final amount you pay. No-Cost EMI for Flexible Spending No-cost EMI remains one of the most useful yet overlooked payment options available during this shopping event. Instead of paying the full amount upfront, you can divide the purchase cost into monthly installments over 3, 6, 9, or 12 months. Since no interest is charged, you pay only the product price. An eligible credit card is generally required for this facility. It allows you to purchase important items without putting immediate pressure on your monthly budget. How to Build a Shopping List That Helps You Save

Start With Essentials Create a list of products you genuinely require, such as a mattress, ergonomic chair, pillows, or work-from-home accessories. Save these items to your wishlist beforehand. If you're considering a mattress upgrade, The Sleep Company's Smart Ortho GRID mattress is worth exploring. It includes a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. The Queen 6-inch variant is currently priced at 15,290, while the King 6-inch version is listed at 17,990 and may receive additional discounts during the event. Set a Spending Limit Review your finances and decide how much you're comfortable spending. Include expected card benefits and EMI options when calculating your budget.

Prepare Your Wishlist Early Adding products in advance makes checkout faster and helps prevent last-minute browsing. It also allows you to compare options before purchasing. Research Price History A discount is valuable only when it represents a genuine reduction. Track historical pricing to determine whether the listed amount is actually lower than usual. Checking price trends can help you avoid marketing tactics that make offers appear larger than they really are. Prioritize Purchases Browsing endlessly can lead to decision fatigue and unnecessary expenditure. Rank your products by importance and focus on the items that provide the most value. Categories Worth Watching

Although discounts are available across nearly every category, some product segments traditionally receive stronger offers. Electronics Smartphones

Televisions

Laptops

Tablets

Headphones Home Appliances Air conditioners

Washing machines

Refrigerators

Kitchen essentials Furniture Mattresses

Recliners

Office chairs

Storage solutions Wellness and Personal Care Massagers

Sleep accessories

Fitness equipment Your Pre-Event Checklist Before retail buying begins, complete the following steps: Verify that your membership is active. Organize your wish list with all intended orders. Link your preferred bank card and review available offers. Monitor pricing history for shortlisted products. Establish a spending limit and stick to it. Enable app notifications to receive alerts about promotions and price drops.