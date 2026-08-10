Ask for an operationally efficient warehouse and someone offers a bigger building. Mention sustainability and the conversation somehow ends with a few more green areas. Demand a built-to-suit manufacturing facility and you're shown a standard storage facility with a fresh coat of paint. It sounds exaggerated. Yet, for many businesses searching for logistics or industrial real estate, these conversations are surprisingly familiar. Not Everyone Can Keep Up, a series of witty films that shine a light on the widening gap between occupiers expect today and what outdated solutions continue to offer. That everyday disconnect is what Horizon Industrial Parks captures in its first digital campaign,, a series of witty films that shine a light on the widening gap between occupiers expect today and what outdated solutions continue to offer.

Behind the humour lies a serious business reality. Companies today are no longer looking for just four walls and a roof. They need infrastructure that improves operational efficiency, supports specialised manufacturing or fulfillment operations, enables faster supply chains, and helps them meet ambitious sustainability goals. The challenge is that occupier expectations have evolved much faster than parts of the market's ability to respond. Fulfilment Center Film : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Quo1KwyaoEA Across three short films released on digital platforms, each story begins with a company representative trying to explain the need for an efficient, customised or sustainable facility or fulfillment center. As the explanation becomes increasingly detailed, the local developer responds with a spectacularly off-key and wholly inadequate solution with complete confidence. The situations feel uncomfortably real, capturing the mismatch between world-class operational requirements and legacy approaches

The films end with a simple but powerful insight: Not Everyone Can Keep Up. Sustainability Film : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcnvcJGhx80 Rather than focusing on buildings alone, the campaign highlights the developer’s approach to to creating modern logistics destinations – from built-to-suit manufacturing facilities and operationally efficient layouts for high-turnover logistics and specialized manufacturing to sustainable, decarbonised parks designed to support long-term business growth. "Industrial real estate communication has traditionally centred around location advantage maps and building technical specifications. We wanted to break away from the norm and use humour to make a very real industry issue instantly relatable without diluting the seriousness of this situation." said Arjun Punjabi, Lead – Video Content at the company. "The films are witty, friendly and direct, very much in line with our brand personality. We believe this is also an industry first in India's logistics real estate sector, where digital video advertising has rarely been used to tell a business insight in such a consumer-friendly format."

The campaign reflects a much larger transformation taking place across India's warehousing sector. Over the past decade, what was once a fragmented market dominated by basic storage facilities has evolved into a strategic asset class. Rapid e-commerce growth, GST-led supply chain consolidation, manufacturing expansion under initiatives such as Make in India and PLI, and India's increasing integration into global supply chains have fundamentally reshaped occupier expectations. BTS Film : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-GC-D52q6U Occupiers today are looking beyond generic space. They expect infrastructure that actively improves operational performance through superior technical specifications, efficient design, built-to-suit flexibility, modular layouts, room for expansion and integrated park ecosystems. Increasingly, particularly among multinational companies, site selection also depends on regulatory compliance, fire and life safety, renewable energy, resource efficiency, environmental performance and worker well-being.

" Industrial real estate has evolved as a business infrastructure; it directly influences productivity, resilience and speed to market,” said Taruna Mahajan, Head of Marketing at the organisation. The challenge is that occupier expectations have advanced faster than much of the market's ability to respond. Companies today are looking for genuinely high-quality, operationally efficient, customized and sustainable spaces. They still encounter outdated formats, generic designs or developers who do not fully understand the complexity of modern logistics and manufacturing operations. Our campaign captures this gap in a way that is humorous, but also sharply relevant." As India strengthens its position as a global manufacturing hub while serving one of the world's fastest-growing consumer markets, demand for high-quality logistics infrastructure will continue to rise. The conversation is no longer centred on finding space. It is about finding infrastructure that can keep pace with increasingly sophisticated business requirements. With Not Everyone Can Keep Up, the company brings that conversation to the forefront through humour that is entertaining, relatable and rooted in an industry truth many occupiers know all too well.

About Horizon Industrial Parks : Horizon Industrial Parks is India's leading and fastest-growing developer logistics and warehousing destinations, with 58 msft of Grade A leasable area spread across 2,200 acres in 10 markets. Its portfolio supports more than 100 customers across manufacturing, e-commerce, q-commerce, and 3PL, serving as a critical supply chain enabler through world-class infrastructure