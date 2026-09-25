Vapi, Gujarat, September 22, 2026: The Indian Medical Parliamentarians’ Forum (IMPF) convened the National Policy Summit on MedTech Access on September 22 at Meril Academy, Vapi, under the theme “Swasth Bharat Se Saksham Bharat | Reimagining MedTech Access in India.” The gathering brought together Members of Parliament, senior government officials, institutions, experts and industry stakeholders to discuss measures for strengthening the country’s MedTech landscape and widening the availability of advanced and affordable solutions. The summit was chaired by Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Chairperson, IMPF. Representatives from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Health Research, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National Health Authority (NHA), AIIMS Nagpur and National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) participated.

Two panel discussions examined reforms and priorities across the sector. The first, “Building a Sustainable and Globally Competitive MedTech Ecosystem,” explored indigenous development, research, regulatory and quality frameworks, industry-academia collaboration, domestic manufacturing, supply-chain resilience and international competitiveness. Dr Shivaji Bandappa Kalge chaired the session, with Shri Manoj Joshi as Co-Chair. Dr Vibhav Garg, Meril, moderated the discussion, while Prof. (Dr.) Prashant P. Joshi and Dr Neha Dumka participated as panellists. The second panel, “Expanding Access to Quality Care through MedTech Innovation,” examined evidence generation, assessment, financing, reimbursement, adoption, workforce capabilities and deployment across different levels of care. Dr Jashvantsinh Parmar chaired the session and Dr Sharmila Sarkar moderated, with Gaurav Shanker Pradhan, Shailesh Kumar Yadav and Suchita Markan participating as panellists.

Speaking at the summit, Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde emphasised that new solutions must be supported by findings and appropriate pathways for reaching patients. He highlighted the importance of stronger indigenous research and development, credible clinical evidence, assessment mechanisms, sustainable reimbursement, skilled professionals and supporting infrastructure. He also underlined the objective of developing globally competitive solutions that remain affordable for patients. Manoj Kumar Joshi, Co-Chair and Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, said self-reliance in devices would require quality, evidence and globally credible standards. He also stressed the importance of stronger domestic supply chains, engineering capabilities and component manufacturing, noting their wider contribution to employment and economic growth.

Prashant P. Joshi said institutions should go beyond validating solutions developed elsewhere and actively identify unmet needs while collaborating with engineers, researchers and innovators. He highlighted opportunities for joint research, academic programmes, fellowships and training, noting that AIIMS Nagpur is exploring collaborations with institutions including IIT Bombay. Gaurav Shanker Pradhan stressed that making a device available is only one part of successful adoption. Professionals must also be equipped to use new systems safely, confidently and effectively. He called for competency-based training for clinicians, technicians and other professionals, supported by digital learning and remote training to extend capacity to underserved and rural areas.

Shailesh Kumar Yadav, IAS, Joint Director, NHA, highlighted the relationship between evidence, financing and reimbursement. He said newer interventions under Ayushman Bharat require credible clinical and economic evidence before being incorporated into benefit packages. He also emphasised evaluating the total cost of care—including treatment, hospitalisation, personnel and follow-up—rather than considering only the upfront cost of a device. Neha Dumka said solutions intended for primary care should be evaluated for ease of use, cost-effectiveness, scalability and long-term sustainability. Their suitability for different levels of the system and ability to reach intended beneficiaries, she noted, are equally important considerations. Jashvantsinh Parmar called for identifying existing bottlenecks, strengthening capabilities at CHCs and sub-district centres, introducing solutions systematically and evaluating outcomes through comparative, data-based studies. He also highlighted the importance of acceptance among professionals and patients.

Shivaji Kalge said domestic device manufacturers are increasingly capable of developing products that meet international standards while remaining affordable. Citing progress in areas such as ophthalmology, he said continued investment in research and quality could strengthen global acceptance while improving affordability for patients. The gathering also included representatives from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), government institutions, subject specialists and key industry associations. Discussions highlighted the need for coordinated action across indigenous development, evidence generation, regulation, professional education, assessment, financing, reimbursement and institutional adoption, with particular attention to underserved areas. About the Indian Medical Parliamentarians Forum (IMPF) Established in 2006, IMPF is a non-partisan platform for Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha who have backgrounds in medicine and healthcare. The forum promotes evidence-based dialogue on public priorities and connects parliamentary leadership with government, experts, civil society, academia and industry to support national policymaking grounded in realities on the ground.