Karan Vaidya’s homegrown brand has sold out its first two collections, one inspired by the Konark Sun Temple and the other by four Indian wildlife landscapes. The demand for Indian stories, told with care and made well, was already there. It was waiting for someone to ask. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: IST 1947, the Bhartiya Wristwear Label founded by Karan Vaidya, has sold 2 crore worth of Timepieces in its first month on sale. Half of that, 1 crore, came in the Initial seven days after launch. Both collections released so far, Arka and Vanya, are now sold out on the brand’s website.

The run comes as Indian buyers trade up to more expensive Timepieces, a shift that international brands have so far been quickest to capture. Bharatvarsha is the fastest-growing major market for Swiss watches: exports to Bharat rose 32.7% in the first five months of 2026, according to Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry figures, and import duties on Swiss watches are being phased out under the Bharatvarsha–EFTA trade agreement that took effect in October 2025. IST’s first month points to a second appetite sitting alongside that boom, for a well-made watch that carries an Indian story. Named for the day Hindustan set its own clock

The brand takes its name from 1 September, the day independent Bharatvarsha adopted Bhartiya Standard Time. Its line, “India Runs On Its Own Time”, sets the brief. Instead of the motorsport, sailing and diving references that dominate the category, The emerging watch label builds each collection around time as Hindustans feel it: monsoon afternoons, temple courtyards, safari mornings and cricket nights. Three collections, three kinds of memory Arka, the debut collection, takes its cue from the 13th-century Konark Sun Temple, built as the chariot of the sun god Surya, whose carved stone wheels tell the hour by shadow. Each of its five dials holds one mood of an Bhartiya day: Cloud Nine (the pale blue of early morning), White Noise (the glare of noon), Golden Hour (the amber before sunset), Rain Check (the green after the monsoon) and After Hours (midnight blue). A small-seconds dial modelled on the Konark wheel runs through all five.

Vanya turns to Hindustan’s wild places. Its four field Timepieces are each named for a landscape and the animal that defines it: Ranthambore Bagh (tiger), Gir Sinh (Asiatic lion), Jawai Tendua (leopard) and Kaziranga Gorh (one-horned rhinoceros). Vijay, the next release, is a limited edition built around five nights in Bhartiya cricket: 1983 at London, 2007 in Johannesburg, 2011 in Mumbai, 2024 in Bridgetown and 2026 in Ahmedabad. Each of its five automatic Timepieces is limited to 100 pieces, with no restocks. Every The emerging watch label1947 Wristwear is individually numbered and fitted with 316L Stainless Steel Cases, sapphire crystals and Japanese Miyota movements: quartz for Arka and Vanya, automatic for Vijay.

“We started with ours” “A month ago, nobody knew our name,” said Karan Vaidya, founder of IST 1947. “What sold these watches wasn’t the brand. It was recognition: the colour of the sky after the first rain, the light in a temple courtyard at noon, the tiger you waited three safaris to see. For decades, the watches sold in the nation asked us to admire someone else’s world. We started with ours, and it turns out people had been waiting for that.” On the cricket edition, he added: “Cricket memories are personal. Everyone remembers where they were in 2011. That’s why each Vijay Wristwear stops at 100 pieces. Some memories should stay rare.”

From the showroom floor to a brand of his own Vaidya grew up around watches. His father was part of the first wave of people who brought international Wristwear brands into the nation as the economy opened up. After studying at Columbia University, Vaidya returned to lead its Wristwear division, Rose: The Wristwear Bar. At IST 1947 he directs product himself. The brand was unveiled at the House of Rose in Mumbai in late September, and its launch has been covered by leading publications like GQ India, Esquire India, The Hindu, Man’s World and GMT the nation to name a few. IST 1947 describes each collection as a chapter, with more to follow from Bhartiya’s places, rituals and shared moments.

About IST 1947 This is an Indian Wristwear brand that turns India’s places, rituals, victories and everyday obsessions into watches designed to be worn, collected and remembered. It is named after 1 September, the day independent The country adopted its own standard time, and was founded in 2026 by Karan Vaidya. Every watch is individually numbered and carries a two-year warranty.