From an Indian innovation to a global kidney-care opportunity: the company takes its connected treatment platform closer to international markets. In a landmark moment for India’s med-tech sector, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, through its healthcare platform, has secured registration with the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), London, for its haemodialysis system. The move marks a major step towards taking its integrated renal-care ecosystem to Britain and allied nations. The company positions this as India’s first and the world’s first such AI-powered dialysis ecosystem to secure this regulatory milestone so quickly, and as the first Indian firm to achieve it in the context of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The registration covers Renalyx Health Systems Pvt. Ltd. as a manufacturer, with its haemodialysis system for institutional and home use listed under GMDN Code 58131. Exports to the UK and allied countries are scheduled to begin in early January 2027.

The development builds on the momentum of Renalyx, the smart haemodialysis machine launched as the backbone of an integrated model that brings together intelligent clinical tools, digital tracking, operational management and continuity of treatment. Unlike conventional setups, where the machine operates largely as standalone equipment, this ecosystem has been conceived as a connected, intelligence-led platform. At its core is the Renalyx unit, supported by RenalOS, an AI-powered software layer, and an operational framework designed to extend support beyond each session, combining service delivery with remote patient monitoring. From Machine to Intelligence: Reimagining Dialysis with AI The larger vision is to move kidney treatment from a machine-centric model towards an intelligence-driven one. The technology enables real-time tracking of treatment parameters, predictive alerts and data-driven decision support during each session. RenalOS further helps identify early warning signals, while connected devices extend oversight beyond the centre. This convergence of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and clinical insight lies at the heart of the plan to create a new generation of renal infrastructure.

And now, that vision is preparing to cross borders. UK: The Next Frontier With the MHRA manufacturer and device registration in place, the business is preparing to explore deployment opportunities in Britain, while also evaluating allied international markets, subject to applicable regulatory, clinical and market-access requirements. Its proposed model extends beyond selling equipment. The firm plans a dual pathway — supplying Renalyx units to hospitals and providers while also establishing and operating its own centres. This creates the potential to participate across the value chain, from medical devices and data-driven intelligence to infrastructure, centre operations and patient care delivery. India-Built. AI-Powered. Globally Positioned. The overseas push represents another chapter in the group’s broader strategy: building advanced medical solutions at home that can compete and create impact globally.

Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director & CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said: “This is more than a regulatory milestone for us; it validates the larger vision we have been building around Indian medical technology. With our AI-powered dialysis ecosystem, we are not merely taking a machine into an international market; we are taking an entirely new approach to how renal care can be connected, intelligent and scalable. The MHRA registration gives us an important platform to explore the UK and UK-allied markets, where we see significant potential for both technology deployment and our own dialysis-centre operations. Our ambition is to make Renalyx a globally recognised Indian healthcare innovation and demonstrate that world-class medical technology can be conceived, engineered and scaled from India.”

Building a Global Renal-Care Ecosystem The ambition goes beyond exporting hardware. Under the proposed model, institutions could access the company’s solutions, while it also explores setting up its own facilities to offer tech-enabled treatment directly, with the machine, clinical workflows, remote oversight and centre operations working together rather than as isolated components. For the domestic med-tech sector, the development carries larger significance, as Indian firms increasingly build connected, AI-enabled solutions for markets abroad as well as at home. The MHRA communication confirms that both the manufacturer and the device are registered, while expressly clarifying that this does not itself constitute accreditation, certification or approval by the UK Competent Authority.

For Lord’s Mark Industries, however, the registration signals the beginning of its next ambition: to take an Indian dialysis innovation beyond borders and build a global footprint around smarter, connected and scalable kidney care. For More Details Visit :- https://lordsmark.com/