Expanding into overseas markets involves more than establishing properties in new destinations. Success requires an understanding of travel trends, regional preferences, competitive conditions, and visitor expectations. For Indian hotel enterprises, global expansion also creates opportunities to introduce their service philosophy to a wider audience. “Taking an Indian hospitality brand to international markets involves understanding that success cannot be defined by geographical expansion alone. Each destination has its own tourism ecosystem, business environment, and expectations. Our approach must therefore be guided by careful market understanding, strong local relationships, and the ability to create hospitality experiences that appeal to travellers from different parts of the world. The opportunity lies in building a brand that can operate confidently across borders while remaining relevant to the markets it serves,” says Nesamani Maran Muthu, widely known as MGM Maran, President of MGM Muthu Hotels and Vice Chairman of the MGM Group of Companies.

With more than 50 properties and over 8,000 rooms, the group has established operations across several travel markets. Its portfolio includes beach resorts, urban accommodation, leisure destinations, and nature-focused experiences. This diversity exposes the organisation to various customer segments, from seasonal holidaymakers to business travellers, requiring market-specific strategies and operational flexibility. Europe forms an important part of this global presence. Portugal, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom attract visitors through coastal attractions, historical landmarks, cultural experiences, and metropolitan destinations. Operating in these established markets requires familiarity with service standards and changing customer expectations. Property positioning, pricing, distribution channels, and audience preferences remain essential considerations for maintaining commercial performance.

Cuba offers another opportunity within the company's overseas portfolio. With announced plans to expand its managed operations to 15 properties, the organisation has been strengthening its presence in the country's travel sector. Initiatives such as introducing Indian culinary teams at selected locations and developing entertainment offerings demonstrate how cultural influences can enhance guest experiences while preserving the destination's local character. Kenya adds a nature-oriented dimension to the group's operations. In 2023, the company acquired four properties from Sun Africa Hotel Group, including Keekorok Lodge in the Masai Mara. Wildlife-based travel presents unique operational requirements compared with conventional coastal or metropolitan accommodation. The appeal of these destinations depends on their natural surroundings, wildlife encounters, and visitor expectations. Managing such locations requires local expertise and an understanding of environmentally distinctive settings.

“Every market offers a different opportunity, but understanding its requirements must come before deciding how to approach it. International hospitality is as much about listening and learning as it is about delivering a service,” MGM Maran observes. This perspective emphasises the importance of regional knowledge when overseeing operations across borders. Relationships with local stakeholders, regulatory awareness, and access to skilled professionals can influence how effectively a business establishes itself within unfamiliar markets. Managing an overseas portfolio also demands attention to the systems supporting individual establishments. Employment regulations, licensing requirements, taxation, procurement, and operating expenses vary across countries. Effective coordination between central management and regional teams becomes essential, alongside sufficient flexibility for location-specific decisions. Staff training, financial planning, performance assessment, and customer relationship management further support operational consistency.

Beyond commercial objectives, cross-border expansion encourages cultural and economic exchange. Accommodation businesses generate employment, engage regional suppliers, and contribute to surrounding visitor economies. For an Indian-origin enterprise, these activities create opportunities to participate in local economic development while introducing elements of Indian service traditions to travellers worldwide. As global travel preferences continue to evolve, operators must respond to emerging destinations, changing consumer expectations, and competitive pressures. Establishing a presence across countries represents only the beginning; maintaining it requires informed decisions, strong partnerships, and sustained operational efficiency. For the organisation, the opportunity lies in strengthening its identity as an Indian-origin brand with an expanding global footprint, while remaining responsive to the communities and region it operates.