Hyderabad, India , Mount Roofing & Structures, one of India's leading names in sandwich puf panel manufacturing and pre-engineered building (PEB) production, has completed a large-scale industrial structure in Hyderabad in an extraordinary 24-hour execution window , a feat that reinforces the company's standing among the largest pre engineered metal structure manufacturers in the country. The completed facility spans 188 metres in length, 47 metres in width, and 10 metres in height, built using the manufacturer's proprietary Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) system. Every stage of the construction was meticulously planned and executed, demonstrating how advanced engineering and efficient project management can deliver world-class site at unprecedented speed without compromising quality or structural integrity.

Behind the 24-hour build was a team of 5 young Engineers supported by 60 additional manpower, ensuring the entire operation was completed under strict safety protocols from foundation to final wall system installation. Every stage of the build , structural erection, panel fitting, and quality checks , was overseen in real time, a hallmark of how the firm approaches every project as a pre-engineered building manufacturer built for scale and reliability. A Track Record Built on World Records This isn't the first time Mount Roofing & Structures has demonstrated this level of execution capability. The company has already set two world records in industrial construction:

A World Record for completing 1.2 Lakh Sq. Ft. of Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) construction in just 64 hours, redefining speed and precision in industrial infrastructure development.

A World Record for manufacturing and delivering 1.2 Lakh Sq. Ft. of Sandwich PUF Panels within 24 hours, demonstrating outstanding production capability and execution efficiency. These records place the Indian manufacturer firmly among the top roof & wall puf panels manufacturing companies in India, and this development stands as further proof that this faster execution and precision are not one-off achievements but a repeatable operational standard. India's Sandwich PUF Panel Supplier of Choice The company has established itself as India's No.1 sandwich puf panels manufacturers partner for businesses that need large scale infrastructure delivered on aggressive timelines without sacrificing build quality. With an integrated manufacturing setup that brings roofing component production, PEB fabrication, and on-site erection under one roof, the company offers what it calls a fully integrated development solution , from raw material to ready to-operate facility.

This integration is powered by two continuous wall system manufacturing lines with a combined production capacity of 7,00,000 sq. metres per month. As part of its next phase of growth, The firm is expanding its production footprint with the addition of new continuous insulated structure fabrication lines, significantly enhancing its capacity to serve the increasing demand from infrastructure, cold storage, production focused, and commercial assignment across India. This continued investment enables the firm to manufacture at the volumes required for large scale business clients while maintaining consistency across every wall component that leaves the factory floor. As a PUF panel roof sheet manufacturer, the manufacturer’s ability to produce and deliver wall systems at this scale, on tight timelines, is central to why large scale business clients continue to choose the company for mission-critical builds.

This record-breaking development is a living example of this capability, a complete wall and roof components system engineered for durability, superior thermal efficiency, and rapid deployment, installed and made operational within just 24 hours. Speed, Safety, and Scale , Without Compromise What sets this assignment apart is not just the timeline but the safety discipline maintained throughout. With 5 young project and safety managers overseeing a 60-member core team, every crane operation, and structural connection was executed under close supervision. This is representative of how the firm positions itself among pre engineered buildings providers , not as a company chasing speed at the cost of safety, but one that has engineered its processes to deliver both simultaneously.

"Every project reinforces the same principle: precision and speed aren't mutually exclusive when your systems, teams, and fabrication capacity are built for it," a Mount Roofing & Structures spokesperson said, reflecting on the record-breaking 24-hour factory construction. About Mount Roofing & Structures Mount is an industrial construction materials manufacturer based in Tumkur, Karnataka, specializing in thermal insulation systems, sandwich puf panels, uPVC roofing sheets, self-drilling screws,polycarbonate sheets & pre-engineered industrial structure. The company has set two world records in industrial construction speed and panel manufacturing, and continues to serve clients across sectors including food processing, warehousing, cold storage, and fabrication with end-to-end, integrated development solutions.