New Delhi [India], September 28: Health Insurance (NBHI) today hosted ‘Walk for Healthy Cities’ at the Vinay Marg Sports Complex, next to Nehru Park, New Delhi, as part of the September #HealthyCities challenge. The event was flagged off by former Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza, bringing together participants to encourage walking and the adoption of active everyday habits. Niva Bupa Health Insurance (NBHI) today hosted ‘Walk for Healthy Cities’ at the Vinay Marg Sports Complex, next to Nehru Park, New Delhi, as part of the September #HealthyCities challenge. The event was flagged off by former Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza, bringing together participants to encourage walking and the adoption of active everyday habits. The programme marks the relaunch of the company’s earlier ‘Walk for Health’ campaign, which encouraged people to embrace walking as a simple and accessible way to stay active. The reimagined format expands this vision by linking individual physical activity with a collective commitment to greener, more sustainable urban communities. The Delhi gathering is one of several activities planned during the month-long challenge.

The Bupa Challenge is a global movement that encourages participants to turn everyday physical activity into positive environmental action. While the global benchmark is 6,000 steps a day, NBHI has set a higher target of 10,000 daily steps for participants in India. The company has also committed to collectively recording 5 million steps during September. As participants log their steps and other physical activities throughout the month, Bupa Foundation will unlock funding for urban tree planting, local parks and climate-resilient community projects. In India, the collective effort will unlock a contribution of £100,000, equivalent to over ₹1.27 crore, towards the Gurugram Urban Forest Regeneration Initiative.

Commenting on the programme, Nimish Agrawal, Director, Digital Business Unit & Chief Marketing Officer, NBHI, said, “We believe that being fit is not just about managing illness, but about making healthier choices every day. The initiative was built on a simple idea: walking and staying active can be an important part of a healthier life. By this initiative, we are taking that idea forward by connecting individual action with a larger community and environmental impact. Every step taken and every activity logged through the month contributes to something bigger—creating greener spaces and healthier place to live. We hope this programme inspires people to make movement a part of their everyday lives while showing how small individual actions can collectively create meaningful change.”

Sania Mirza has previously collaborated with NBHI on its ‘Walk for Health’ campaign and was also associated with the launch of one of the company’s insurance products, reinforcing her longstanding connection with its efforts to encourage active living. Speaking at the event, Sania Mirza said, “Health is built through the small choices we make every day, and staying active is one of the simplest ways to build a healthier lifestyle. What makes the Healthy Cities initiative particularly meaningful is that our everyday movement can also contribute to creating greener communities. Walking, staying active and making healthier choices need not be complicated, and initiatives like this can inspire more people to make them part of their daily lives. I am delighted to be here with NBHI and to see the spirit being brought back in a way that connects personal health with the health of our cities.”

Through this global programme, Bupa aims to help millions of people develop lasting habits while supporting nature-based projects across selected urban centres worldwide. By connecting physical activity with environmental action, the campaign highlights the relationship between individual wellbeing and the quality of the environments in which people live. In India, Bupa Foundation will collaborate with IORA Ecological Solutions, one of the country’s pioneering environmental advisory groups, with multidisciplinary expertise in climate policy and finance, scientific research and natural resource conservation. IORA initiative has designed and implemented conservation and climate projects across India, Asia and Africa. The partnership will support the regeneration of urban and peri-urban ecological landscapes in Gurugram, using native vegetation and community participation to enhance biodiversity, strengthen climate resilience and improve local surroundings.

The Gurugram Urban Forest Regeneration Initiative is a three-year, science-backed and community-anchored ecological restoration project designed to revive degraded urban and peri-urban landscapes. It will establish more than 30,000 native trees and shrubs across at least 12 strategically identified sites, covering approximately 15–18 acres of currently degraded or underutilised land.