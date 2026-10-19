Indian companies seeking a gateway to Great Britain and European markets should consider Northern Ireland as a strategic location for growth. With more than 1,500 international companies operating in the region, Northern Ireland offers unmatched advantages. It is an ideal platform for business success, with a strategic location, a highly skilled workforce, competitive costs, excellent support packages, superb infrastructure, and unique tariff-free market access to both Great Britain (GB) and the European Union (EU), creating vast opportunities for growth and expansion. Its strengths in fintech, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, green technology, and life and health sciences create clear opportunities for collaboration with Indian businesses.

Invest Northern Ireland (Invest NI), the economic development agency for Northern Ireland, is a trusted business partner for international businesses. It works alongside companies to promote the advantages Northern Ireland offers and provides crucial support to establish and expand successful operations in the region. With teams based in Mumbai and Northern Ireland, Invest NI provides tailored, end-to-end support and guidance to help Indian companies establish and expand successful operations in the region. From initial fact-finding and bespoke discovery visits to property and talent sourcing, business and sector network introductions, and tailored financial assistance packages, Invest NI’s team is with you every step of the way.

Northern Ireland is the only region in the world with Dual Market Access for goods to both GB and the EU. This unique position enables businesses like yours to serve two major economic markets, benefiting from streamlined trade arrangements, reduced barriers to cross-border commerce, and improved supply-chain efficiency. Northern Ireland’s tech powerhouse gains global momentum Northern Ireland has a cost advantage, with operating costs nearly 40% lower than in other Western European locations. It ranks among the most competitive digital economies in Western Europe and is poised to become the UK’s next ‘Silicon Valley’. Belfast ranked second in the UK in fDi Intelligence’s ‘Tech Cities of the Future’ report and is recognised as Europe’s leading destination for new software development projects. Invest NI has supported several Indian companies in setting up operations in Northern Ireland in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering, as well as Financial, Professional and Business Services, including Hinduja Global Solutions UK, which has created roles in business process management and customer experience.

Northern Ireland boasts one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech sectors. It has secured its position as a leading destination for innovation and investment, with particular strengths in software, big data, and digital infrastructure. World-leading tech companies, including Allstate, Fujitsu, SAP, Microsoft, Nvidia, Rapid7, and WhiteHat Security, have established operations in Northern Ireland, attracted by its exceptional talent pool, robust support systems, and entrepreneurial spirit. Citigroup has also established a technology centre in the region, providing professional services across a range of functions, including markets, legal, risk, human resources, and operations. Seagate is one of the largest employers in Northern Ireland and is recognised as the UK’s most advanced nanotechnology-scale manufacturing facility, producing critical components for the global cloud ecosystem. One in four of the world’s hard drives has a read-write head manufactured at its Northern Ireland base in Derry-Londonderry. The company announced a £115 million investment in R&D over five years to develop next-gen hard drives at its Northern Ireland base.

Northern Ireland’s collaborative innovation ecosystem gives investors direct access to world-class university expertise and specialist Centres of Excellence, helping businesses accelerate R&D, commercialise new ideas and build competitive advantage. At Ulster University’s Artificial Intelligence Research Centre, pioneering research is shaped by real industry needs. Collaborations with BT Ireland Innovation Centre and Kainos connect businesses with expertise in AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, IoT and next-generation digital technologies, turning innovation into practical, scalable solutions. With a robust talent pipeline, attractive R&D infrastructure, and strong collaboration among industry, academia, and government, Northern Ireland has earned a reputation as a global hub for technology investment. For Indian IT, electronics, and manufacturing companies seeking to expand into Europe, Northern Ireland offers a competitive platform that combines innovation, efficiency, and accessibility.

Manufacturing: Cornerstone of economic strength Accounting for 11% of employment and 13% of Gross Value Added (GVA), manufacturing continues to drive innovation and regional prosperity. The sector’s transformation over the past decade reflects a strong commitment to advanced engineering, green energy, and sustainable design. The sector is home to a range of indigenous and international companies engaged in activities spanning R&D, new product development and manufacturing. Its strong focus on R&D investment, product and process development, and design helps to ensure continued growth and success. What sets Northern Ireland apart from other locations as a prime investment destination for manufacturing businesses is its unique dual market access to GB and all 27 European Union (EU) member countries. It allows manufacturing businesses in Northern Ireland to trade goods freely without customs checks or tariffs with both GB and the EU, providing access to a market worth over £6 trillion.

Moreover, Northern Ireland maintains regulatory alignment with the EU for goods and remains within the UK Customs Territory. As a result, Northern Ireland-based businesses can access all UK trade agreements, including those with India, Australia, and New Zealand, providing manufacturers with a powerful platform for international growth. Northern Ireland is at the forefront of green transportation innovation. In 2020, Wrightbus launched the world’s first hydrogen-powered double-decker bus, followed in 2021 by the energy-efficient StreetDeck Electroliner. Additionally, Artemis Technologies introduced the ‘Pioneer of Belfast,’ the first commercially viable 100% electric foiling workboat, which offers up to 90% energy savings over traditional diesel vessels.

Northern Ireland’s aerospace and defence sector offers a comprehensive turnkey supply solution encompassing design, manufacturing, certification and testing, all under one roof. The region has a robust aerospace industry built on a strong engineering heritage and extensive expertise. International companies successfully operating in Northern Ireland include Collins Aerospace, Magellan Aerospace, Thales, Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, BAE Systems and GKN Aerospace. These companies are among the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) currently working with Northern Ireland’s aerospace sector. Another surging industry is the Life and Health Sciences sector. It features a vibrant cluster of more than 250 businesses, including international investors and indigenous companies, that export to more than 140 countries worldwide. Northern Ireland has particular expertise in precision medicine, diagnostics, medical technology (medtech), pharmaceuticals (pharma), and biotechnology (biotech). Northern Ireland is home to globally recognised pharma and biotech companies, including Almac Group, Randox, and Norbrook, alongside international companies such as Teva and Terumo.

Global excellence and innovative research The two leading universities in Northern Ireland, Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University, are internationally recognised for their high-quality, research-led education that emphasises innovation and entrepreneurship. With a long history of collaboration with governments and businesses, they produce alumni with the skills, competencies, and acumen needed across various business-relevant fields. A growing number of ambitious Indian students are choosing Northern Ireland universities for undergraduate and postgraduate study, gaining world-class skills, valuable international experience and the confidence to thrive in India’s fast-evolving economy. Innovation is set to grow in the coming years. Northern Ireland is benefiting from a £1.3bn investment package across four City and Growth Deals. These significant deals will help strengthen the region’s expertise in key sectors. The investments from the City and Growth Deals will create centres of excellence and leading-edge facilities, along with thousands of new jobs. They will stimulate a culture of innovation, enabling Northern Ireland to compete globally and be seen as a leader in areas such as drug discovery, environmental sustainability, data analytics, and other transformational technologies.

To learn more about what Northern Ireland can offer your business, contact us here or visit investni.com/invest.