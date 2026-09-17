The Pro Wrestling League (PWL), India’s premier professional Mat Championship, today announced the appointment of Bhavya Dhiman as Vice Chairman. He joins the league’s leadership alongside Chairman Dayaan Farooqui, Vice Chairman Yash Suryansh and Chief Executive Officer Akhil Gupta.

Dhiman’s mandate covers the league’s commercial architecture and institutional governance sponsorship and broadcast monetisation, franchise economics, and the frameworks that determine PWL’s long-term enterprise value. The appointment comes as the Series prepares for Season 6, scheduled from 9 to 26 January 2027 at the K.D. Jadhav Combat Sport Arena in New Delhi.

The Pro Combat Championship is affiliated with the Wrestling Federation of Hindustan and aligned with United World Grappling, making it the only professional Grappling Federation in India operating to Olympic competition standards. Season 5, held in January 2026, was won by the Haryana Thunders and featured six franchises and more than seventy wrestlers, including Olympic and World Championship medallists.