Regal Jewellers, one of South India's leading jewellery manufacturer and wholesalers, has officially entered the Tamil Nadu market with the launch of its first showroom at North Usman Road, T. Nagar, Chennai. Marking a significant milestone in the brand's 48-year journey, the new showroom introduces Regal Jewellers' unique manufacturer-direct model to Tamil Nadu, offering customers the opportunity to buy jewellery directly from the manufacturer at wholesale pricing. Company has marked its entry into Tamil Nadu by launching Regal Sumangali Nermai Vizha, a social initiative through which the brand will sponsor the weddings of 25 deserving couples from economically weaker backgrounds. During the inauguration of its first showroom at North Usman Road, T. Nagar, Chennai, the selected couples were formally introduced and presented with Regal Jewellers' Commitment Certificates in the presence of Hon'ble Speaker Sri. J. C. D. Prabhakar, MLA Thiru V. M. S. Mustafa, Founder & Chairman Thiru Sivadasan T.K., MD & CEO Mr. Vibin Shivdas, senior government officials and other distinguished guests.

The wedding ceremonies are scheduled to be held after the conclusion of the Aadi month, in keeping with customary tradition. For many families, marriage expenses can be a major financial burden. Through this intaitaive, company supports deserving couples by easing this burden, reflecting its commitment to creating a meaningful community impact. The initiative was envisioned by Founder & Chairman Thiru Sivadasan T.K., who believed that company’s first step into Tamil Nadu should also create a positive impact in the lives of the people it hopes to serve. Guided by the belief that every new beginning should inspire another, team marked its expansion by helping 25 deserving couples begin their married lives, rather than celebrating with festivities alone.

This intaiative was announced during the inauguration of first showroom in Tamil Nadu at North Usman Road, T. Nagar, Chennai. The showroom was inaugurated by Hon'ble Speaker Sri. J. C. D. Prabhakar in the presence of MLA Thiru V. M. S. Mustafa, Founder & Chairman Thiru Sivadasan T.K., MD & CEO Mr. Vibin Shivdas, senior government officials, distinguished guests and members of the public. Speaking at the inauguration, Hon'ble Speaker Sri. J. C. D. Prabhakar appreciated this initiative, through which the brand is sponsoring the weddings of 25 deserving couples from economically weaker backgrounds alongside its entry into Tamil Nadu. He described it as a thoughtful initiative that reflects the brand's genuine commitment to giving back to society and extended his best wishes for a successful journey in the state.

MLA Thiru V. M. S. Mustafa congratulated team and appreciated the brand's thoughtful initiative, wishing the team every success. Expressing his gratitude, MD & CEO, Mr. Vibin Shivdas, said: "We are truly grateful for the warm welcome Chennai has given. I sincerely thank our honoured guests, customers and well-wishers for being part of this memorable beginning." Reflecting its campaign thought, "Indha Maatram Nalladhu Dhaane" (This change is for the better), We believe meaningful change should benefit people in multiple ways. While its manufacturer-direct model offers customers greater value and transparency in jewellery purchasing, this intaiative reflects the brand's commitment to creating a positive social impact alongside its business expansion.

Established in 1978, Regal Jewellers is one of South India's leading jewellery manufacturers and wholesalers, offering HUID Hallmarked gold, certified diamond, platinum, gemstone, 18KT & 14KT jewellery, and silver collections. With in-house manufacturing, the brand delivers wholesale pricing, exceptional craftsmanship, and quality, and has a strong presence across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, with expansion plans across South India.