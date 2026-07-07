The historic halls of the House of Lords, British Parliament, London, resonated with celebration, recognition, and the spirit of global excellence at the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026, hosted by The Brand Story. The prestigious gathering brought together some of the world’s most respected organisations, industry pioneers, policymakers, and visionary leaders to honour outstanding achievements in innovation, leadership, and business development. The Brand Story proudly recognized Rose Merc Limited with the Global Rising Star (Jury Selection) Award and the Navi Mumbai Premier League with the Global Rising Star Award for their exceptional vision, innovation, and impact. These recognitions celebrate organizations that are driving meaningful growth and shaping the future of their industries.

Founded in 1985 and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Rose Merc Limited has evolved into a diversified enterprise spanning financial consulting, sports management, events, spiritual media, lifestyle ventures, consumer products, and strategic investments. In recent years, the company has expanded into high-growth sectors including sports, fashion, spiritual tourism, and ESG, while supporting emerging businesses through capital, market access, and strategic guidance. Through initiatives such as the Navi Mumbai Premier League, Shivaji Park Gymkhana Rose Merc Cricket Academy, the Maharashtra Tennis Cricket Champions League, and international collaborations, the organisation has also established itself as a strong contributor to sports and cultural development.

Beyond business growth, the organisation remains deeply committed to social impact. From supporting young athletes such as trampoline gymnast Rahi Pakhale to promoting traditional sporting events like mud wrestling competitions in rural Maharashtra, the company continues to invest in initiatives that strengthen communities and preserve cultural heritage. With a strong foundation, experienced leadership, and an international outlook, the company stands as a model of how modern enterprises can successfully integrate innovation, culture, sustainability, and economic growth. Founded by Rose Merc Limited, the NMPL has become one of India’s leading regional platforms, providing a structured pathway from grassroots to professional cricket. Across four successful seasons, it has showcased over 800 players, with many progressing to the IPL, Mumbai T20, Ranji Trophy, and national teams. The rise of Ayush Mhatre from an NMPL participant to an IPL player and India U-19 captain reflects its success in talent development. With audience reach growing from 8.59 million in Season 3 to approximately 23.2 million in Season 4, backed by eight franchises and the Mumbai Cricket Association, it has established itself as a credible and fast-growing platform for emerging talent.

Behind NMPL’s seamless execution is a dedicated leadership and management team. Operational excellence has been driven by key individuals including Mr. Shah Alam, Ms. Neelam Soni, Ms. Aashi Shaikh, Mr. Yusuf Javed, and Mr. Bhupendra Sinha, who have overseen critical functions such as regulatory approvals, player auctions, and ground management. Strategic direction and financial planning have been led by leaders like Mr. Purvesh Shelatkar, Mr. Uday Tardalkar, and Ms. Vaishali Parkar Kumar, while Ms. Eshwari Shelatkar and Ms. Harshee Haria has played a vital role in enhancing digital engagement and audience reach. What truly differentiates NMPL is its grassroots-first philosophy. Rather than focusing solely on entertainment, it prioritizes player development, competitive exposure, and long-term opportunities. The participation of eight India U-19 players during Season 4 further reinforces the brand’s reputation as a launchpad for future stars. The Global Rising Star Award recognizes NMPL’s extraordinary contribution to Indian cricket, its rapid growth trajectory, and its unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of sporting talent.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TBS, said: “Rose Merc Limited and the Navi Mumbai Premier League exemplify vision, purpose, and impact. The company's diversified ecosystem spanning business, culture, and community, alongside NMPL's emergence as a transformative platform for grassroots cricket, reflects a shared commitment to excellence and long-term impact. We congratulate both recipients on being honoured at the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026.” Mr. Siddhesh Pathre, Managing Partner, TBS, added: “Rose Merc Limited and the Navi Mumbai Premier League exemplify innovation, sustainable growth, and meaningful impact. The company's diversified business strategy and NMPL's success in nurturing emerging cricket talent reflect visionary leadership and long-term value creation. We congratulate both organisations on being honoured at the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026.”

For more information, please visit: http://www.thebrandstory.co.in/ Disclaimer: The company Rose Merc Limited has issued this press release and it is paid for by them The above release contains certain forward looking statements which could have an impact on the stock price of the listed companies involved. Readers are advised to do adequate independent research or consult a certified financial advisor before making an investment decision.Business Standard does not carry any responsibility or liability for any financial or material loss arising from the direct/indirect use of the information provided in this article