Chennai, 19 September 2026: Sai University conferred the degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.), Honoris Causa, on Padma Bhushan Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, at its Third Convocation held on Saturday, 19 September 2026, at the its campus on One Hub Road, OMR, Paiyanur, Chennai. The honorary doctorate was conferred in recognition of Shri Chandrasekaran’s outstanding contributions to industry, business, technology and innovation, education and society, and for his role in globalising India. A technology leader with a career spanning nearly four decades, he joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1987, rose to become its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director in 2009, and was appointed Chairman of Tata Sons in 2017. His leadership has spanned digital transformation, sustainability and the Tata Group’s expansion into strategic and emerging sectors, including semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, electric-vehicle batteries and aviation. His wider contributions to industry and public institutions include having served as Chairman of NASSCOM, Director of the Reserve Bank of India and Co-Chair of the US–India CEO Forum.

Shri Chandrasekaran was also the Chief Guest at the Third Convocation and delivered the Convocation Address to the graduating class. Addressing the graduates, he spoke about the opportunities emerging as the country enters a period of significant economic and technological transformation. He said the country could witness economic growth that is “unparalleled in our own history and unparalleled with any part of the world,” even as artificial intelligence, technology and regulatory changes reshape the global economy. He encouraged graduates to embrace continuous learning, curiosity, collective work, creativity, self-reflection and ambitious goal-setting as they navigate a rapidly changing world. Drawing on his experience as a marathon runner, he also urged students to measure themselves against their own progress rather than compare themselves with others.

“You have got to measure yourself on progress, continuous improvement, push yourself towards what you want to do,” he told the graduating class. The Third Convocation was presided over by Founder and Chancellor Shri K. V. Ramani, while Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajith Abraham presented the institution’s Annual Report. Degrees were conferred on 72 graduating students, including 50 from the School of Computing and Data Science and 22 from the School of Arts and Sciences. Three Gold, three Silver and three Bronze Medals were also awarded for academic distinction. The ceremony brought together distinguished guests from academia, industry and public life. The Institution also released Pursuit: Where Research Meets Innovation, a compendium documenting research conducted at the institution between 2020 and 2025.

The conferment of the honorary D.Sc. formed a significant part of its Third Convocation, reflecting the institution’s emphasis on bringing together academic learning, technological innovation, industry leadership and societal impact. About Sai University Sai University was established by the Tamil Nadu State Legislature under the Sai University Act No. 42 of 2018 and is recognised under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, Government of India, as well as by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and the Bar Council of India. It is positioned as India’s future-ready, AI-first higher-education institution. Founded by Shri K. V. Ramani, co-founder of NASSCOM, who serves as Founder and Chancellor, the Institution is led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajith Abraham, ranked among the top 0.01% most-cited scientists globally in engineering and computer science.

Across its eight schools, spanning Artificial Intelligence, Computing and Data Science, Law, Media Studies, Business, Allied Health Sciences, Arts and Sciences, and Technology, artificial intelligence is integrated as a foundation rather than an add-on. Its 103-acre campus on OMR, Chennai, includes dedicated labs for artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, allied health sciences and psychology; a functioning Moot Court for the School of Law; and a sports complex inaugurated in March 2026.