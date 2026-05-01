Mumbai, April 2026 — Sajid Qureshi, Founder and Chairman of Inbox Pictures, continues to cement his position as one of Indian entertainment’s most influential deal-makers. Fresh from orchestrating a landmark rights acquisition for the global blockbuster RRR, Qureshi is now strategically positioning himself to play a pivotal role in S. S. Rajamouli’s ambitious next venture, Varanasi, slated for a grand 2027 release. In a strong validation of his expertise, DVV Entertainment, the producers of RRR, formally commended Sajid Qureshi for successfully closing a major multi-rights deal with Pen Studios, led by Chairman Mr. Jayantilal Gada. The agreement encompasses world OTT rights, world satellite rights, and Hindi world theatrical distribution rights. This strategic move has significantly extended RRR’s global reach and revenue potential well beyond its theatrical run. Mr. Qureshi personally spearheaded the high-level negotiations, ensuring seamless coordination across structuring, documentation, and final execution. DVV Entertainment highlighted his professionalism, transparency, and instrumental contribution to the deal’s success.

Qureshi’s achievement with RRR marks a notable shift in industry dynamics. While earlier pan-Indian epics such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion were traditionally associated with established distribution giants, he boldly facilitated RRR’s alignment with Pen Studios. This unconventional yet highly effective partnership not only proved commercially successful but also demonstrated his sharp understanding of evolving market trends, his ability to identify emerging powerhouses, and his confidence in forging strategic alliances over legacy systems. Building on this momentum, Sajid Qureshi has delivered a series of high-impact deals in recent years. In 2026, he successfully brokered a groundbreaking agreement for Kantara 2 between Hombale Films and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. This landmark collaboration marked a significant departure from Hombale’s previous partnerships and created a powerful new alliance, substantially expanding the franchise’s media presence and market reach. In 2025, he further strengthened his portfolio by acquiring rights to several major Tamil blockbusters and star-driven projects, including Lal Salaam starring Rajinikanth, the high-budget entertainer Vettaiyan, and Aranmanai 4 directed by Sundar C. These acquisitions underscore his consistent focus on high-value content backed by strong star power and commercial scalability.

The spotlight is now firmly on Varanasi, S. S. Rajamouli’s forthcoming magnum opus. Starring a stellar ensemble cast featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is being heralded as a ₹1000+ crore global action-adventure spectacle that masterfully blends mythology, time-travel, and deep Indian cultural narratives. Expressing his strong conviction in the project, Sajid Qureshi said, “Varanasi will not just match history — it will rewrite it. I strongly believe this masterpiece will cross all previous records of Indian cinema, both past and future. Only S. S. Rajamouli can break his own benchmarks.” He added, “After being part of RRR, I am extremely keen and actively working towards associating with Varanasi. It’s a project that represents the pinnacle of Indian storytelling, and I would be proud to contribute to its journey.”

Widely regarded as a multifaceted force in Indian entertainment ; filmmaker, producer, writer, composer, and strategist, Sajid Qureshi has built Inbox Pictures into a fully integrated entertainment studio with a diversified portfolio spanning film production and distribution, digital and streaming content, hospitality, and large-scale events. His leadership is defined by strategic clarity, deep market intelligence, and exceptional execution. From redefining rights strategies with RRR to forging transformative partnerships with Kantara 2, Sajid Qureshi is now poised to script yet another historic chapter with Varanasi. In an industry experiencing rapid transformation, one thing is certain: Sajid Qureshi is not merely participating in the future of cinema , he is actively shaping it.

About Inbox Pictures Inbox Pictures is a dynamic, fully integrated entertainment studio committed to innovation, bold storytelling, and delivering high-impact content across theatrical, digital, satellite, and emerging platforms worldwide. Media Contact: Purti Entity One PR