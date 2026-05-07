Mumbai, India – 7 May 2026 : NPSM by Advance Solutions Corp. (ADVANCE), a ServiceNow Elite Partner, today announced a technology grant to the Sood Charity Foundation as part of its NGO Program, enabling the Foundation to strengthen its digital infrastructure through its AI-native nonprofit platform, Nonprofit Service Management (NPSM), to power the Foundation’s humanitarian operations across India. From helping stranded migrant workers reach home during India’s lockdown to supporting thousands of families across healthcare, education, and livelihoods, the Sood Charity Foundation has been at the forefront of grassroots humanitarian action in India. As the scale and complexity of these initiatives continue to grow, the Foundation is strengthening its operational backbone by embracing digital tools to improve how programmes, volunteers, and support requests are managed.

The Sood Charity Foundation is partnering with NPSM to strengthen its digital infrastructure and scale its humanitarian initiatives with greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability. SCF is among the early leaders in adopting AI in the Indian nonprofit space, demonstrating how mission-driven organisations can leverage technology to amplify their impact. As part of this initiative, the Foundation will begin modernising key operational workflows, including donation management, volunteer coordination, and beneficiary engagement. Through this partnership, the Sood Charity Foundation will initially adopt NPSM’s Donation and Volunteer management capabilities, enabling the organisation to streamline donor management, improve volunteer coordination, and gain better visibility into programme activities. Over time, the Foundation intends to explore additional capabilities from the broader NPSM platform to further enhance operational efficiency and impact measurement.

NPSM is an AI-native platform built on ServiceNow, designed to help nonprofit organisations automate mission-critical workflows, improve decision-making through real-time data insights, and scale humanitarian operations with greater efficiency and transparency. It is already supporting nonprofit organisations across the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and EMEA. The platform enables mission-driven organisations to modernise their operational frameworks by centralising programme management, volunteer coordination, donor engagement, grant management, travel and expense management, and impact reporting within a single digital system. By digitising operational processes and reducing reliance on manual workflows, nonprofits using NPSM can improve operational efficiency, strengthen programme accountability, and allow teams to focus more time on delivering mission outcomes.

Sonu Sood, Founder of the Sood Charity Foundation, said, “As the scale of humanitarian needs grows, it becomes our responsibility to ensure that no request goes unheard and no effort is wasted. Strengthening our digital backbone through platforms like NPSM enables us to respond faster, coordinate more effectively, and ensure that every rupee of support reaches the people who need it most.” Parshant Dhand, Founder, NPSM, added, “Nonprofit organisations today are managing increasingly complex programmes while trying to maximise the impact of every donation and resource available to them. Through NPSM, we aim to provide organisations like the Sood Charity Foundation with a modern, AI-native platform that enables greater efficiency, transparency, and scalability in their operations. We are excited to support the Foundation as it continues to expand its humanitarian initiatives across India and abroad.”

The Sood Charity Foundation is among the early adopters of AI in Indian nonprofits, setting a benchmark for tech-enabled philanthropy in India. This partnership signals a growing recognition that digital infrastructure is not just an operational tool; it is essential to humanitarian scale. For NPSM, the partnership also represents an important step in expanding the reach of NPSM within India’s growing social impact ecosystem. This collaboration marks a significant step in SCF’s journey to scale its impact and continue reaching more communities across India, with speed, efficiency, and accountability at the heart of everything it does. About NPSM NPSM (Nonprofit Service Management) is an AI-native platform built on ServiceNow, purpose-built for nonprofit organisations. Designed to automate mission-critical workflows and deliver real-time operational visibility, NPSM enables nonprofits to centralise programme management, volunteer coordination, donor engagement, grant management, and impact reporting within a single digital system. NPSM is a product of Advance Solutions Corp., a ServiceNow Elite Partner, and is actively deployed across nonprofit organisations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, and EMEA.

For more information, visit www.npsm.ai About Sood Charity Foundation The Sood Charity Foundation, founded by actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, is dedicated to supporting underserved communities across India through initiatives spanning education, healthcare, employment assistance, and humanitarian relief. The Foundation gained national prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for its efforts to help migrant workers return home and has since built a broad-based programme of social impact across multiple states. Media Contact Subha Batra Director of Marketing Email: subha.b@advancesolutions.com