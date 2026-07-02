Stepcare Whitefield Private Limited has been conferred with the prestigious Global Rising Star Award at the Global Brand & Leadership Conclave 2026, held at the iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London. The recognition celebrates the company’s pioneering efforts in transforming India's primary healthcare landscape through its UK-inspired, evidence-based, membership-driven model. Founded in 2021 by Chairman Mr. Parveen Kumar Sikka, Stepcare has emerged as one of India's most promising innovators by redefining how primary healthcare is delivered. Operating from its NABH-accredited comprehensive care centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru, the company offers integrated outpatient services across general practice, paediatrics, cardiology, dermatology, women's health, mental wellness, nutrition, physiotherapy, diagnostics, radiology, AI-enabled breast screening, chronic disease management, and pharmacy—all seamlessly available under one roof. Inspired by the UK's NHS model, the company has successfully built a preventive ecosystem that focuses on continuity of care rather than episodic treatment.

At the core of the brand’s success is its innovative unlimited OPD membership model, designed for individuals, couples, and families. The annual membership offers unrestricted access to multidisciplinary medical consultations, preventive screenings, essential diagnostics, vaccinations, mental wellness support, nutrition counselling, and pharmacy services, creating a predictable and affordable health management experience. By eliminating per-visit expenses and encouraging proactive healthcare management, the organisation has addressed one of India's biggest challenges—fragmented and reactive medical care. The organization has steadily earned the trust of the Whitefield community through exceptional patient experiences, strong membership renewals, positive referrals, and thousands of successful consultations and preventive screenings. Its digital-first approach, featuring online appointment booking, electronic medical records, teleconsultations, proactive reminders, and data-driven disease management, has enabled patients to shift from reactive treatment towards continuous wellness and early intervention.

Beyond clinical excellence, the organisation actively engages with communities through awareness camps, corporate wellness initiatives, apartment outreach programs, school engagements, and preventive education. Its commitment to building long-term relationships rather than transactional consultations has positioned the organisation as a trusted neighbourhood partner for families. The organisation continues expanding its neighbourhood health hubs and strengthens its integrated ecosystem of doctors, diagnostics, digital technologies, and preventive care services. Receiving the Global Rising Star Award recognises the company’s vision of setting new benchmarks for modern primary healthcare delivery in India. Mr Parveen Kumar Sikka, Chairman and Managing Director, Stepcare, upon receiving the award said:

We are deeply honoured to receive the Global Brand & Leadership Conclave 2026. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our entire team, the trust of our patients, and the support of our partners. At Stepcare, our mission has always been to make quality, affordable, and patient-centric healthcare accessible to every community we serve. This award inspires us to continue innovating, expanding our services, and setting new benchmarks in excellence. We sincerely thank The Brand Story and everyone who has been a part of our journey. Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TBS, said: "Stepcare represents the future of primary healthcare by placing prevention, continuity, and patient experience at the centre of its care model. Its innovative membership-based approach addresses a long-standing gap and demonstrates how integrated, technology-enabled primary care can significantly improve wellness outcomes. It is a worthy recipient of the Global Rising Star Award."

Mr. Siddhesh Pathre, Managing Partner, TBS, added: "Stepcare has successfully reimagined primary healthcare by combining global best practices with the needs of Indian families. Their commitment to quality, affordability, digital innovation, and community engagement makes them one of the most promising brands to emerge in recent years. We congratulate the entire team on this well-deserved international recognition and wish them continued success." www.thebrandstory.co.in