The evening featured profound insights from a distinguished lineup of regional experts and industry titans. Rishi Kapoor, CEO & Director, Team Marksmen Network, opened the proceedings with a stirring address on the region's unique trajectory.

This sentiment was echoed in a strategic opening conversation that featured CP Gurnani, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, AIONOS and Advisory Board Member, Team Marksmen Network. The event was further elevated by the presence of Raywat Areerob, Chief Executive, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization as our Chief Guest, and Anuparph Vachvanichsanong, Deputy Chief Executive, as our Special Guest.

The forum’s intellectual core was driven by high-impact exchanges. A panel discussion titled "Trade, Trust & Transformation: Strengthening Asia's Economic Core" featured Dr. Kengkran Louvirojanakul, CEO, B2G Solutions; Michael Kenner, CEO, FazWaz; Prinn Panitchpakdi, CEO, Four Seasons Advisory; and Suresh Venkatachari, CEO, QuantumNexis. Further conversations saw Sanjay Jain, Group CEO, PDS Limited, offer a ringside view to unlocking cross-market synergies, and Hrishi Gandhi, Chief Growth Officer, LEAP India Ltd., provided actionable insights on navigating structural shifts across diverse Asian markets. Adding further depth, Prof. Dr. Kriengsak Chareonwongsak, Chairman of the Nation-Building International Institute, delivered a masterclass on "Leadership for Tomorrow."