New Delhi [India], September 24: Niva Bupa Health Insurance, one of India’s leading standalone health insurers, is set to host the Niva Bupa Walk for Healthy Cities in New Delhi. Tennis icon and Olympic medallist Sania Mirza is coming to the capital this Sunday, September 27, to lead the Niva Bupa Walk for Healthy Cities, an initiative that brings together fitness, community and environmental action.

The initiative aims to bring together citizens, fitness enthusiasts, families and communities for a morning of walking, fitness, music and fun, while encouraging collective action towards healthier and greener urban spaces.

Commenting on the initiative, Nimish Agrawal, Director, CMO & Head – Digital SBU, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, said, “Health is not just an individual pursuit; it is shaped by the environment and communities we live in. Through the Niva Bupa Walk for Healthy Cities, we want to make healthy living more participative, engaging and relevant to everyday life. Having Sania Mirza lead this initiative in Delhi adds an incredible energy to the movement and we hope her presence inspires more people to step out, move together and take small but meaningful steps towards healthier lives and healthier cities.”