Open almost any family locker in India, and you are likely to find something familiar: a bangle that no longer fits, an earring without its pair, or a heavy necklace last worn at a wedding years ago. The metal is precious, the memories are real, and yet these pieces never leave the box. That is where hesitation creeps in. Is it worth parting with? Will the value be fair? The answer often lies in how the exchange is handled. Families hold back not because their ornaments lack worth, but because the process isn't always explained. Purity, net weight, the day's rate, and any deductions all shape the final amount. Without seeing each step, it is easy to wonder how that number came together.

This is where a transparent process makes a difference. Programmes like Tanishq Gold Exchange let households turn unused, broken or inherited pieces into fresh festive designs, with testing and valuation carried out in front of the customer. Why So Many Ornaments Lie Unused Most Indian homes hold more precious metal than they actually wear. It remains unused for straightforward reasons. Outdated styles : Designs bought decades ago may not suit today's outfits.

: Designs bought decades ago may not suit today's outfits. Damage : Broken clasps, bent hooks and lost stones make some items hard to use.

: Broken clasps, bent hooks and lost stones make some items hard to use. Weight : Older pieces were often heavy and were uncomfortable for long celebrations.

: Older pieces were often heavy and were uncomfortable for long celebrations. Single pieces: One earring or a lone bangle rarely finds a place in a celebration outfit. How The Exchange Process Works The brand's programme follows a clear path from the moment a customer walks in. Each stage is carried out openly so buyers can see what is happening.

Purity check : The metal is tested with a Karatmeter, a machine that reads karat value without damaging the item.

: The metal is tested with a Karatmeter, a machine that reads karat value without damaging the item. Weighing : The net weight is recorded after other materials are set aside.

: The net weight is recorded after other materials are set aside. Melting : As per the brand, this process is done in full view of the customer.

: As per the brand, this process is done in full view of the customer. Valuation : The worth is worked out at the day's market rate.

: The worth is worked out at the day's market rate. Selection: The amount is adjusted against a design the customer picks. Who Can Use The Programme One common doubt is whether only items bought from Tanishq are accepted. According to the company, that is not the case. Any jeweller : Ornaments purchased from other sellers can be brought in.

: Ornaments purchased from other sellers can be brought in. Purity range : Metal from 9KT upwards is eligible.

: Metal from 9KT upwards is eligible. Condition: Broken, worn and inherited pieces are all accepted. This festive season, customers can get a 0%* hidden deduction when exchanging their old gold* from any jeweller. They can also book in advance and stay protected against fluctuating gold rates*.

From The Locker To The Festive Counter Once the value is known, the story moves to the brighter part of the visit, which is choosing what comes next. This season, customers can look at the Adhyantara collection, a festive line inspired by elements of the cosmos such as the moon, the stars and the first light of dawn. It offers more than 100 designs in 18 kt and 22 kt purity, across glass kundan, open polki, plain gold and plain jewellery with inspired stones. The range covers necklace sets, bangles, finger rings and mangalsutras. A pret-line with neckwear under 50 grams suits those who prefer lighter wear, while statement creations serve weddings and grand evenings. The new piece also comes with festive savings, with up to 20% off* on making charges for gold jewellery and on diamond value, along with other great in-store offers.

Points To Keep In Mind Before Visiting A little preparation makes the visit smoother. Customers should consider a few key points in advance. Carry identification : A valid ID helps with billing and records.

: A valid ID helps with billing and records. Bring old bills if available : They are useful to have.

: They are useful to have. Ask about stones : Check how gems or beads attached to an item will be treated.

: Check how gems or beads attached to an item will be treated. Compare designs calmly : Holiday crowds can rush decisions, so take time to choose.

: Holiday crowds can rush decisions, so take time to choose. Keep the new invoice safe: It records purity, weight and the HUID of the fresh purchase. A Second Life For Family Treasures Every piece in a family locker carries a memory. A grandmother's bangle, a mother's wedding necklace or a gift from a long-ago festival each has a story attached.

Exchange does not erase that story. It carries the same metal and the same blessings into a form that suits the present. When the diyas are lit this Diwali, many women will wear something that looks new but holds decades of family history within it. Through programmes like this one from Tanishq, festive dressing is becoming a way to honour the past while also living fully in the present.