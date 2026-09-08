UpTik, India’s fastest-growing structured alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of Mr. Rajaram and Mr. Bala Swaminathan to its Strategic Advisory Board. The appointments bring decades of experience across global banking, legal advisory, institutional finance, treasury and regulatory leadership as UpTik continues to scale its invoice discounting and alternative credit operations across India. The appointments mark an important phase in company’s growth journey and reinforce the company’s focus on governance, prudent risk oversight, regulatory compliance and global financial best practices. As the company works to address the persistent credit gap faced by India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the new appointments are expected to provide strategic guidance as company expands access to structured, real-economy-backed alternative investment opportunities.

Mr. Rajaram, Chairman of K&L Gates Straits Law Firm, brings extensive expertise in cross-border structured finance, regulatory compliance, corporate governance and global capital markets. His professional experience includes serving as Chairman of the Audit Committee of a Swiss private bank, as well as Board Member and Stakeholder at Monument Bank in the UK. His exposure to international banking regulation, private wealth management and financial governance is expected to further strengthen UpTik’s compliance and governance framework as the platform expands its investor and institutional network. Mr. Bala Swaminathan, CEO of Scube, brings decades of leadership experience spanning banking operations, treasury, institutional finance and financial services across the Asia-Pacific region. He has previously served as Chief Financial Officer at ICICI Bank, President of Westpac Bank in Australia, and Head of Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. His extensive experience working with major financial institutions is expected to support conpany’s efforts to develop robust credit, treasury and risk management frameworks aligned with institutional standards.

Commenting on the appointments, Mr. Vinod Varma, Founder of UpTik, said, “Mr. Rajaram and Mr. Bala Swaminathan bring an extraordinary depth of global banking, legal and institutional experience to UpTik. As we scale our lending operations and deepen our institutional partnerships, their guidance will be invaluable in strengthening our governance, risk management and compliance framework. This is an important step in our journey to build a trusted, transparent and responsible alternative credit platform for India’s MSMEs.” With these additions, company’s Strategic Advisory Board now draws on leadership experience from prominent institutions including ICICI Bank, Westpac, Standard Chartered, Citibank and K&L Gates. The diverse expertise represented on the board reflects UpTik’s focus on combining technology-led financial innovation with strong governance and institutional-grade risk management.

The appointments come as India’s alternative credit ecosystem continues to evolve, creating new opportunities for technology-enabled platforms to address financing requirements across the MSME sector. With strengthened advisory capabilities and a growing focus on governance, UpTik aims to build a scalable platform that connects investors with structured credit opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk and transparency. The expanded advisory board will also contribute to company’s broader strategic priorities, including strengthening institutional relationships, enhancing operational frameworks and supporting the company’s long-term expansion. The combined experience of its advisors is expected to help the platform navigate an increasingly sophisticated financial landscape while maintaining a measured and responsible approach to growth.

As UpTik continues to expand its presence in India’s alternative credit market, the company remains focused on building processes and partnerships that can support sustainable growth. The addition of senior professionals with international financial experience further strengthens the platform’s ability to bring established institutional practices into its technology-driven credit ecosystem.