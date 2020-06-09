What to Know When Applying for a Vietnam Visa Extension

Vietnam is an astonishing mix of cultural diversity and natural highlights. There are a lot of great sights to see and several amazing destinations to visit. As a result, you might want to extend your visa beyond the original validity period to give you more time to explore the city.

This article will guide you and give you the information you need to apply for a Vietnam visa extension.

As a tourist visiting Vietnam, unforeseen circumstances might warrant staying longer than planned. You have to either extend your Vietnam visa or renew it depending on your travel need to avoid deportation by the immigration office.

If you are visiting Vietnam, and you wish to stay longer than your visa validity, then you will need to apply for a Vietnam eVisa extension. It should be done at least seven days before your validity period elapses to avoid forceful removal from Vietnam.

Visa extension and visa renewal both allow you to extend your stay in Vietnam. The decision of whether to apply for a visa extension or visa renewal depends on your current visa. In this article, we would be focusing on the visa extension.

You can extend your Vietnam visa if the total time of your stay is less than six months. For example, if you apply for a 4-month tourist visa, you can only extend it for an additional two months. Also, when it comes to visa extension, you can only extend your visa for a single entry.

However, the duration of the permitted extension depends on your current visa. If you wish to extend your visa for an additional one month, then your current visa must have a validity of not less than one month. Likewise, if you wish to extend your visa for three months,



then your current visa must have a validity of not less than three months. Another essential thing to note about visa extension is that you can only extend your visa twice. You need to meet these two requirements to apply for visa extension:

Your passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from when you are applying for the extension.

Your passport must have at least two blank pages.

Prepare the extension application form along with your passport. Hand in the documents above to the immigration office Wait for 5-7 working days.

If you meet these requirements, follow the steps below to apply for a visa extension:Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a lot of travel restrictions around the world . Most international flights have been suspended, and as a result, some tourists and foreigners who traveled before the outbreak are stuck with no means of returning home.

However, as a result of the Current travel restrictions following the Covid-19 outbreak, the Vietnam Immigration Department has issued some guidelines on visa extension for tourists and visitors who are unable to return home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are foreigners with tourist visas or visa waiver (including electronic visas) whose visa validity has expired but cannot exit Vietnam due to quarantine measures and border closure. They can have the Consulate General or Embassy sponsor their extension of temporary residence for a maximum of 30 days while they await their departure.

They should submit their application to the Vietnam immigration department. The application must include Passport, Application form (Form NA5), and documents proving health declaration and temporary residence declaration.

Extending your Vietnam visa will enable you to stay longer in Vietnam. You must apply for a visa extension before your current visa expires to avoid deportation. The process may take 5 to 7 working days, so ensure you apply for a visa extension at least seven days before your current visa would expire.