Tier-III cities now contributing nearly 62%*of new insurance premiums tells us something important about how financial behaviour is changing across India. Life insurance is no longer concentrated only in metro regions or among high-income households. Families in smaller towns and emerging cities are participating more actively in long-term planning, and in practice, that reflects a growing understanding of protection at the household level. Many times, people purchase insurance simply because someone suggested it, because it offers tax benefits, or because they feel they should “have something in place”. While those reasons are common, responsible planning usually goes deeper than that. It involves understanding financial responsibilities properly, choosing suitable plan, and making sure the policy can realistically support dependents during difficult situations.

Why Smaller Cities Are Driving Insurance Growth Over the last few years, awareness around financial planning has improved steadily across Tier-III cities. Digital access has played a major role here. People are comparing plans online, learning about premium structures through mobile apps, and reading life insurance plan details more independently instead of relying entirely on offline recommendations. Worth noting is that younger earners in smaller cities are also approaching money differently now. Earlier, coverage decisions were often delayed until later stages of life. Today, many professionals in their late twenties and early thirties are purchasing coverage much earlier because they already understand the risks tied to loans, family dependence, and rising living costs.

Responsible Decisions Start with Understanding Real Needs One of the most common mistakes policyholders make is choosing coverage without properly evaluating their actual situation. In practice, every family’s requirements look different. For example, someone managing a home loan, supporting parents, and planning for children’s education will naturally need broader financial protection than a person with fewerresponsibilities. Yet many people still purchase policies based on convenience, premium affordability alone, or fixed suggestions without calculating future obligations properly. Basically, responsible planning starts with asking practical questions. How much does the household depend on one income source?

What are the long-term liabilities?

Would the family remain financially stable if income suddenly stopped? These are uncomfortable questions sometimes, but they are necessary ones.

Why the Right Protection Matters More Than Simply Having a Policy People often choose smaller coverage amounts simply to reduce premiums. The problem is that a limited payout may not realistically support long-term family needs later on. Many advisors now encourage policyholders to review coverage based on income levels, future goals, existing liabilities, inflation impact, and family structure. The idea is to build protection that remains meaningful in real-life situations, not just on paper. As awareness improves across smaller cities, people are becoming more selective about the kind of policies they buy. Some individuals prioritise pure protection through term coverage because it offers higher coverage at comparatively affordable premium costs. Others may look for plans that combine protection with savings or long-term benefits.

Worth noting is that responsible buying often means understanding what the policy is actually designed to do before purchasing it. Different products serve different purposes, and choosing the right structure depends on a person’s financial priorities, dependents, and future plans. Conclusion The rising share of Tier-III cities in the coverage premiums of new business shows the changing financial protection landscape in India. In uncertain times, such as those that are impacted by COVID-19, more families are understanding that life insurance is not just a financial product bought to satisfy formality or for tax planning, but an important instrument to safeguard long-term monetary security.