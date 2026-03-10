BCCI announces ₹131 crore reward for Team India on T20 World Cup win

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a ₹131 crore cash reward for the Indian team after its victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The reward amount covers 15 players, the coaching staff, and other support staff.

"India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," the board said in a statement.

India also won the title in the T20 World Cup in 2024 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Then, the BCCI had announced a reward of ₹125 crore.

The 2026 title also took India's tally to three T20 World Cup trophies, the highest by any team in the competition.

Apart from the BCCI’s reward, the team also received $3 million from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Moreover, it also received performance-based bonuses of about $31,154 for each win in the group stage and the Super 8 phase of the tournament, NDTV reported.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led team defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final on Sunday, March 8, becoming the first team to defend the title. Sanju Samson led the innings with 89 off 46 balls, while Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54) chipped in with half-centuries. India finished on 255 for five, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final.