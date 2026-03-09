'Best white-ball team,' Cricket fraternity hails India's T20 World Cup win

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar hailed India as "totally deserving and rightful winners", while former England captain Michael Vaughan labelled them the "best white-ball team by a good distance" as the cricketing world lauded the Men in Blue for clinching a historic third T20 World Cup title.

Continuing their ruthless show with the bat, India handed New Zealand a crushing 96-run defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium to become the only team to win the T20 World Cup three times and the first to defend the title successfully.

Tendulkar hailed the team's performance and shared a glimpse of celebrations outside his Mumbai home.

"Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind! "Not in Mumbai to witness the celebration happening outside my house and all over the country. What an evening it has been. Incredible work, Team India." Former India captain Virat Kohli, who retired from the format after India's 2024 triumph, hailed the team's character and dominance.

"Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat," Kohli wrote on social media.

ICC chairman Jay Shah also congratulated the team for creating history while acknowledging New Zealand's run to the final.

"What an incredible finale to the most global and accessible @ICC event ever! Congrats to India, who became the first team to win back-to-back #T20WorldCup titles. Well done to Suryakumar Yadav and the whole squad and staff. Congrats also to @BLACKCAPS for their great campaign," Shah wrote.

Former captain and ex BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the victory reflected the strength of Indian cricket across levels.

"Congratulations India for winning the T20 World Cup... Very powerful side... Got better in the bigger games... Indian cricket in great place. Women's champion, under-19 champion and now the men's T20 champions," Ganguly posted.

Former West Indies captain and current coach Daren Sammy said India had been the team to beat throughout the tournament and stuck to his words.

"Like I said from day one. In order the win the @ICC WC T20 you have to beat India in a knockout match. No team did that. Congrats to @BCCI on their 3rd WT20 title. Hard luck to the @BLACKCAPS (Very Consistent Team)," wrote the head coach of West Indies who were eliminated by India in the Super Eight stage in Kolkata.

Former England skipper Vaughan termed India the best white-ball side in the world.

"India are the best T20 team by a good distance .. Plus the best 50 over team by a good distance .. they will take some stopping in white ball cricket. they have taken the game to a different level." Vaughan also picked Jasprit Bumrah as his player of the tournament, while noting: "but you can get them in Test cricket..." Sanju Samson for his three crucial fifties in virtual quarters against West Indies, semifinal against England and in the final was however adjudged the Player-of-the-tournament.

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs wrote: "Convincing win by India, congrats on taking home the spoils." Congratulations also came from other sporting personalities. Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi wrote: "Winning a World Cup final by almost 100 runs! Happy for India, but anti climatic to watch..." India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also reacted to the win with a heart and the Indian tricolour emoji.